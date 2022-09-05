Suspects in Canada stabbing massacre remain on the run as search enters 2nd day: Police

Two suspects in a Canada stabbing rampage that left 10 people dead and 15 injured in an Indigenous community in Saskatchewan remained on the run Monday afternoon as a massive search for them continued into its second day, authorities said.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Saskatchewan identified Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects in the massacre. They are believed to be driving a black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI, according to police.

"Let me be clear, we are still looking for the two suspects. We are asking residents across Saskatchewan and our neighboring provinces to be vigilant. At this stage in our investigation, we believe some of the victims have been targeted by the suspects and others have been attacked randomly," Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, the commanding officer of Saskatchewan RCMP, said in a statement issued late Sunday night.

PHOTO: Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'F' Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, Sept. 4, 2022. (The Canadian Press via AP)

The Sandersons, whose relationship to each other was not immediately disclosed, are considered armed and dangerous, and Blackmore advised anyone who spots them to call police immediately and refrain from approaching them.

Chief Evan Bray of the Regina Police Service, in Saskatchewan, issued a video statement on Twitter Monday morning, saying that "despite ongoing, relentless efforts through the night," the suspects remained at large.

"We've got a fresh set of investigators and shifts coming in today that will take over this investigation," Bray said.

He asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects contact police immediately.

Monday, Sept 5th morning update. The two suspects are still at large, despite efforts through the night by @reginapolice and @RCMPSK. If anyone has information that would assist in locating and safely taking Myles and Damien Sanderson into custody, we urge you to call police. pic.twitter.com/9DCJqo1Vj6 — Chief Evan Bray (@evanjbray) September 5, 2022

"We are confident that someone out there knows the whereabouts of these two and has information that would be valuable to the police, and I urge you to get in touch with your local police service to let us know," Bray said. "There's a lot of grief, there's a lot of anxiety in our province and in our communities this morning and all day yesterday, and really I think an important step for families and communities working through this will be to bring these two safely into custody."

The stabbings occurred between James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, located northeast of Saskatoon, police said.

PHOTO: A police forensics team investigates a crime scene after multiple people were killed and injured in a stabbing spree in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sept. 4, 2022. (David Stobbe/Reuters)

Blackmore said the massacre started around 5:40 a.m. Sunday when the Saskatchewan RCMP Divisional Operational Communications Center received the first call reporting a stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation. Blackmore said numerous calls began coming into the center from multiple locations.

Suspects: Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien is 5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair, brown eyes. Myles is 6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes. The suspects may be in black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI. This a rapidly-unfolding situation. pic.twitter.com/LeshXMR4sN — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 4, 2022

"At this point in our investigation, we have located 10 deceased individuals and are investigating 13 locations in the communities of the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan," Blackmore said.

A motive for the attacks remains under investigation.

PHOTO: A police forensics team investigates a crime scene after multiple people were killed and injured in a stabbing spree in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sept. 4, 2022. (David Stobbe/Reuters)

Meanwhile, the Saskatoon, Canada, police confirmed to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that they've been searching for Myles Sanderson since May, when he violated parole by failing to meet with his parole officer. He was classified as "unlawfully at large," Saskatoon police told CBC.

Myles Sanderson was placed on parole after serving a nearly five-year federal sentence for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats, police told CBC.

PHOTO: Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, looks on during a press conference at RCMP 'F' Division Headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement Sunday, saying, "I am shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured many more."

PHOTO: Canadian police say multiple people are dead in 13 locations at two communities in Saskatchewan. (AP)

"As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan. We also wish a full and quick recovery to those injured," he said.

