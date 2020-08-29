10 Kids Desks with Rave Customer Reviews — Starting at Just $15

Wayfair, Walmart

It goes without saying that this school year is going to be a lot different than the years’ past. With many schools mixing distanced learning into the curriculum, kids are going to be spending a good chunk of time at home. There are a lot of useful tools you can shop to make this school year as safe and as successful as possible for your kiddo, among the most obvious: a desk.

Now, there’s an endless supply of desks you can shop online, but Jamie Heston, a homeschool consultant and board member of the Homeschool Association of California, advises that before parents add anything to their virtual shopping carts, they first talk with their kids about what kind of educational set up they might want.

“Involve your kids and figure out what works best for them,” Heston tells PEOPLE. “A lot of people will try to recreate school at home, we’re usually sort of having to help parents decompress and help look at learning differently.”

If your student is wanting a desk, then placing it outside of their room is best, Heston says, so that their educational space is separate from where they relax and unwind. But sometimes a child works best on the couch or sprawled out on the floor, she says, so accommodation is key.

“It’s about what your budget is, and what your kid will thrive with,” Heston says. “If they thrive more being in their pajamas sitting on the couch, do that. If they like school and want that atmosphere, do that.”

If a desk is in the cards, she says it’s important to consider what technology your kid might be using. If it includes a desktop computer, for example, there’s got to be enough room for that and for a mouse, a keyboard, and a console.

Along with considering function, Heston says making room for fun in whatever learning set up you choose is important, especially during this time of uncertainty.

“Blurring the lines between fun and learning can happen anywhere and any time,” she says. “Everybody give yourself a little grace. It’s going to take a while to get used to this.”

Below, you can shop the best-selling and most loved kids desks at Walmart, Amazon, and Wayfair. They’re so cute, you might end up with a choo choo train desk yourself.

KidKraft Kids Study Desk

Designed for students between the ages of 3 and 8, this sturdy desk set has that classic wooden look to it, along with some extra stylish features. A cork board and divider sits atop the table for even better organization. Plus, the desk comes with two large file cabinets to the side, which are perfect for storing extra crafting materials. Shoppers say the table is great for schooling and equally useful for play time.

“Such a cute desk and very functional,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It came in handy during distant learning and also good for arts and crafts, too.”

Buy It! KidKraft Kids Study Desk with Chair, $245.23; amazon.com

Wings and Wheels Kids Writing Desk

