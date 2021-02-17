10 Indian spices and their health benefits

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Indian cuisine is one of the most famous and widespread in the world. Indian spices, or masalas, have a long history that dates back to hundreds of years.

Spices are a healthy addition to our diets, mostly if they are grounded and mixed with other nutrients.

If you have not yet tried the various health benefits of Indian spices and condiments, you must now do so. There are hundreds of benefits of Indian spices and seasonings that you can get from eating these foods daily.

Read below to get the know-how on the health benefits of these basic Indian spices:

Photo by Karl Solano from Pexels

Turmeric

Turmeric, a yellow spice is an excellent antioxidant and fights free radicals, thus preventing degenerative diseases such as cancer. Its curative properties also help to heal wounds and even improve sight. It is also suitable for relieving respiratory and cold symptoms such as cough and cold.

Image by Amatus Sami Tahera from Pixabay

Cumin Seeds

Cumin is a potent anti-inflammatory spice that helps to treat arthritis, digestive problems, and heartburn. It is also useful in improving your memory. The main benefit of consuming cumin seeds or cumin in any form is that it will keep you fit and healthy. It contains many antioxidants, which help your body fight diseases and keep you away from diseases.

Image by Kai Reschke from Pixabay

Black Pepper

Black pepper is a powerful natural antibiotic and can cure colds, flu, stomach parasites and ear infections. It is also an antidepressant, which means that you can lower down your blood pressure. Hot spices like black pepper are rich in antioxidants, which are essential for keeping your body healthy.

Asafoetida powder in wooden spoon on a white table

Asafoetida

The health benefits of Indian spices like Asafoetida are numerous. One of the essential benefits of Indian spices like Asafoetida is that it has proven to help increase a person's immunity system. It is known for its antioxidant properties that help to remove toxins from your body and keep diseases at bay. It is also useful for improving digestion and thus helps to reduce constipation.

Image by congerdesign from Pixabay

Ginger

Being one of the essential spices used in Indian food, ginger is also known to cure many common ailments including colds, flu, stomach disorders, diarrhoea, indigestion, sore throats and even liver and kidney troubles.

Ginger provides for intense flavour and helps in the digestion of the food and keeps the stomach content to a minimum. It is also known to fight against spleen cancer and kidney cancer. The other benefits of ginger are that it improves the circulatory system and reduces cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Image by Ludmila Albor from Pixabay

Cardamom

Cardamom is one of the world's famous condiments and is also known as the spice of the Indians. It can be used both externally and internally as it can enter the bloodstream through the lungs. Cardamom seeds contain approximately 40% of flavonoids and 30% of terpenoids . One of the health benefits of Indian spices like cardamom is its antiseptic and antifungal property. It is one of the most commonly used and prescribed herbs for various respiratory disorders.

Image by abuyotam from Pixabay

Cloves

Cloves this spice is considered as one of the most potent and beneficial spices in Indian cuisine. This spice helps relieve body pain and other body-related problems like stomach ache and sore throat due to cold and flu. Indian spices are proved to have a great healing power when combined with few medicinal herbs. They also help cure several diseases in humans, be it heart disease, diabetes, blood pressure, skin diseases, urinary tract infection, lung diseases, etc.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon promotes the circulation of blood in the body and removes all the harmful toxins present inside the human body. Cinnamon has also been known to reduce the possibility of heart attacks. The Indian spice can also help with the development of the brain and memory. It increases the production of serotonin, which is also known as the happy hormone.

Image by Ulrike Leone from Pixabay

Saffron

Health benefits of Indian spices like Saffron are many. One of the health benefits of herbs is its ability to improve digestion. They can make food taste better, so it is always easy to choose a favourite dish. Saffron's popularity in Indian culture cannot be denied; it is used in a variety of Indian dishes and is used to flavour many foods. Some of the health benefits of Saffron include promoting good circulation of blood and curing internal injuries.

Brown Mustard Seeds in wooden spoon

Mustard Seeds

Mustard seeds are also known for their germicidal properties and are a staple ingredient of many spicy and flavoured cuisines worldwide. Mustard seeds are known to improve immunity and cure various diseases like colds, flu and stomach problems.

India is home to several naturally occurring and organic herbs and spices. Indian cuisine, known for its spiciness, has made its way into other countries as well. And, you can never compromise overusing Indian spices for cooking and serving meals.