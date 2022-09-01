10 incredibly stylish clogs to wear this fall from Birkenstock, Nordstrom and Ugg

Shop incredibly stylish clogs to wear this fall from Birkenstock, Nordstrom and Ugg.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Walk down the shoe aisle of a department store, open up Instagram or browse Nordstrom's footwear selection and you'll notice one style pop up again and again: clogs. The chunky shoe—often featuring a rounded toe and slip-on design—has been on the must-buy list for many shoe lovers for the last year or two, and is still trending in 2022 thanks to its style versatility and extreme comfort.

Some of our favorite brands including Crocs and Birkenstock make cold weather-friendly clogs to keep you on-trend all year. Below, shop ten of the most stylish and comfortable clogs for women this fall.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

1. These classic Birkenstock clogs

The Birkenstock Boston is a classic clog, and for good reason.

The Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog is the OG. While they're roomy, comfortable and easy to slide on, they also make a solid normcore fashion statement with their chunky dad-like aesthetic. The brand's famous cork footbed is known to contour to your foot over time, so you may never want to take these off in the coming months. Available in two colors, they come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 10. "I love them - I have flat feet and these are super comfortable," one of their reviewers writes. "They molded to my feet and provide support. Well worth the investment."

$155 at Nordstrom

2. These slingback clogs from Anthropologie

These leather clogs from Anthropologie add a nostalgic look to your fall wardrobe.

Slip on the Silent D Georgia Slingback Heeled Clogs this fall to channel all the retro vibes. They feature a chain across the upper for added glam and a supportive ankle strap and two-inch platform that makes them easy to wear for extended hours. Available in three colors, they come in women's whole and half sizes 6 to 10. “Very comfortable and versatile,” one person writes. “These will be my everyday shoes as the weather gets cooler. They look great with a skirt, dress and jeans—everything!"

Story continues

$165 at Anthropologie

3. These fuzzy clogs from Crocs

Crocs come in a bunch of fun colors, making them a mood-boosting clog for those cold and dark days.

Crocs are no longer reserved for spring and summer. Thanks to the Crocs Unisex Men's and Women's Classic Lined Clog's inner fuzzy lining, they'll keep you warm all year round. An EVA sole provides a lightweight step, while the optional ankle strap provides ample support. Part of the fun is choosing one of the 25 prints and colors, from glittery silver to camo to buffalo plaid. The lined Crocs come in women's whole and half sizes 4 to 17. “These are amazing!” one of the 75,000 (yes, 75,000) reviewers raves. “These Crocs are the best shoes I have ever purchased. They're comfortably lined, perfect for slipping on or wearing as a backed shoe and are comfy to wear on the couch or walking around.”

From $18.11 at Amazon

4. These rainproof Hunter clogs from Nordstrom

Your tall Hunter boots can take the day off, consider the Hunter Original Play Clog.

The Original Play Clog is a modern take on the classic tall Hunter rain boot. Made in a short clog style that is easy to slip into and water-resistant, this clog is just right for those muggy days where you want to stay dry and look stylish. The Play Clog is available in seven colors, in women's whole sizes 5 to 11. Reviewers suggest sizing down if you are in between sizes as these run large, and caution their weight. One reviewer raves of the shoes, "These clogs are easy to wear and surprisingly roomy. I was a little concerned at first that they would be too small on my feet, but it feels like they actually contour to my feet which is really nice. They are made well and arrived within days!"

From $75 at Nordstrom

5. These versatile clogs from Dansko

The Dansko Professional Clog is both comfortable and style forward.

Whether you’re looking for a work-friendly clog that’s easy to clean, or a comfy clog to help facilitate a long day of errands, Dansko’s popular Professional Clog is a stellar choice. It comes in a dozen exciting patterns from leopard suede to tiny pink and glittery paint splatters, in a variety of materials from leather to wood. The rocker bottom, foam footbed and generous arch help reduce shock and fatigue. They come in women's whole and half sizes 4.5 to 13 and in narrow, standard and wide widths. With over 250 reviewers, customers rave over the clogs’ next-level comfort: “I am a student teacher and have been looking for a pair of shoes that are good for standing long hours and moving around a lot on. These shoes are amazing and have helped my back, knees and feet.”

From $124.95 at Nordstrom

6. These fall-friendly Ugg clogs

Ugg makes a clog that gives you the comfort of a boot with the style and sophistication of a heel.

Borrowing from Ugg's signature cozy vibe, the Judi Clog is lined with sheepskin fur to keep your toes feeling toasty. A classic nailhead design lines the wooden platform, and a rubberized sole helps stabilize you on the 3.25-inch heel. Thanks to its cushion-y footbed, you’ll want to wear them every day. Available in black and chestnut, they come in women's whole sizes 5 to 12. "This is a stylish looking clog, but is a tad bit heavy due to the wood," one reviewer writes. "The inner sole is padded and the foot bed is lined with fur. I always order a full size up to prevent my heel from hanging over and this clog allowed an adequate amount of space when doing so. Great for pants and boot cut jeans."

From $51.70 at Amazon

7. These waterproof clogs from Amazon

These waterproof clogs make outdoor errands in chilly weather a total breeze.

For rain or shine and everything in between, opt for ChayChax Waterproof Slippers lined with plush fleece. They’re made with an EVA material that’s anti-skid so you'll feel light on your feet and stabilized. Thanks to their waterproof, easy-to-clean material, you’ll have these in your closet for years. Available in six colors, they come in women's whole and half sizes 4 to 11.5. Many of the 19,000 reviewers say they're ideal for outdoor walks on chilly fall days as they’re easy to slip on and off and keep feet warm and dry.

$19.99 at Amazon

8. These designer clogs from Paige

The Paige Robbie Studded Clog has a high heel and high fashion.

Amplify your fall style with the Robbie Studded Clog from Paige. Made with a solid wood block heel and studs to attach the leather upper to the base. A 3.25-inch heel and a high shine will make these a go-to in your closet. These clogs are available in two colors in women's whole and half sizes 7 to 12. Reviewers caution that they run small and suggest ordering a half size up from your usual size.

From $208.80 at Nordstrom

9. These leather Free People clogs

These Free People clogs up the cool factor of any fall get-up.

Click-clack your way through fall with the chunky leather Calabasas Clogs boasting a three-inch heel. It’s not their materials that make them cold weather-friendly so much as their patterns—black floral makes for an ideal way to rock the print during the fall, while tanned leather blends in beautifully with rust leaves on the ground. They feature a classic rivet trim that gives the shoes an edge. Available in three prints, they come in women's whole sizes 6 to 11. “I just received my new Calabasas clogs today," one reviewer writes. "Not only are they gorgeous, but they are actually super comfortable. These add a level of cool and joy to my work-from-home wardrobe. They make me and my feet happy.”

$148 at Free People

10. These pointed-toe clogs from QVC

Stick to classic taupe or step out with some bold snake print.

For a modern take on the classic rounded-toe clog, opt for the Dingo Suede Mules with their distinctive pointed-toes. The luxe suede upper features notched cutouts and a scalloped edge for an eye-catching flare. The shoes have a two-inch heel which is just right for some height that isn't difficult to walk in. Available in four colors and prints, they come in women's whole and half sizes 6 to 11. "These are freaking awesome," one reviewer writes, noting they fit true to size and are "so comfortable."

$89.95 at QVC

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Clogs for women 2022: Shop Birkenstock, Dankso, Ugg and Nordstrom