10 Incredible Deals to Shop at Best Buy This Weekend — Including Dyson Air Purifiers for $100 Off

When it comes to finding the best bang for your buck on electronics and home goods, there’s one place you should always check: Best Buy.

In case you didn’t know, the retailer has a Top Deals section that features incredible savings on everything from TVs to laptops to kitchen appliances. On this page, you can browse Best Buy’s featured deals or narrow down your search using the 22 different categories depending on what you’re looking for.

Top Deals to Shop at Best Buy

Right now, you can score this Dyson Air Purifier for $100 off, this single-serve Keurig coffee maker for 28 percent off, and a 50-inch 4k smart TV for less than $300. But perhaps the best deal we’ve seen so far is on this top-rated Kitchenaid Stand Mixer that's currently half off — that’s a whopping $250 off! We haven’t seen savings this good on the popular countertop appliance since Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

All the sale prices are marked, so there’s no need to worry about entering a promo code at checkout. Products in this section change frequently and tend to sell out quickly, so we suggest moving quickly on the savings you want to nab.

Buy It! Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower 172 Square-Foot Air Purifier and Fan, $299.99 (orig. $399.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Shark IQ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $449.99 (orig. $599.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $79.99 (orig. $109.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! KitchenAid Professional 500 5-Quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer, $249.99 (orig. $499.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Samsung Plus 12.2-Inch Touch-Screen Chromebook, $349 (orig. $449); bestbuy.com

