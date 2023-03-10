10 ideas for Spring Break 2023 getaways within a short drive of Fort Worth

Fort Worth schools go on spring break next week, March 13-17.

Many families will be taking trips near and far during their vacation, though with passport application backlogs delaying international travel, some are likely sticking closer to home.

Luckily for Fort Worth families, there are plenty of places to visit within a short drive of the Metroplex (where you can also enjoy this year’s lush wildflowers season). Plus, we get an extra hour of evening daylight starting Sunday.

Here are 10 options for fun for the whole family within two hours of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Piranha look out at visitors from an eight-foot-long walk through a 360-degree ocean tunnel at Sea Life Aquarium Grapevine’s new Rainforest Adventure exhibit.

GRAPEVINE

Distance from Fort Worth: Less than 30 minutes, public transportation available.

Attractions: Amusements galore for kids, global dining, wineries, farmers market

Need to know: Downtown is quaint with shops, restaurants and wine tastings.

The butterfly gardens at Cedar Ridge Preserve.

CEDAR RIDGE PRESERVE

Distance from Fort Worth: 45 minutes

Location: 7171 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas

Attractions: Hiking trails, fishing, swimming

Need to know: Hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 6:30 a.m. until dusk. More info here

Top left: Josh Winters of D’Vine Wine Granbury pulls out bottled for wine tasting Feb. 25 in Historic Granbury Square. The square has shops and restaurants surrounding the Hood County Courthouse, top right. Above: The Paluxy River runs through Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose.

DINOSAUR VALLEY STATE PARK

Distance from Fort Worth: 1 hour

Attractions: Fossilized dinosaur tracks, live animals, swimming, trails, fishing

Need to know: Park hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; wildlife center is open 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Historic Granbury Square has shops and restaurants surrounding the Hood County Courthouse.

GRANBURY

Distance from Fort Worth: 1 hour

Location: East Pearl Street, Granbury

Attractions: Shopping, dining, beach, bed and breakfast spots. More here

Discover the history of the soft drink industry centered around Dr Pepper at this three-story museum in downtown Waco.

DR PEPPER MUSEUM

Distance from Fort Worth: 90 minutes

Location: 300 S. 5th St., Waco

Attractions: Tours, games, Dr Pepper soda fountain

Need to know: Hours are Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, noon-5:30 p.m.

Stephenville Historical House Museum features buildings and machinery from local history.

STEPHENVILLE HISTORICAL HOUSE MUSEUM

Distance from Fort Worth: 90 minutes

Location: 525 E. Washington St., Stephenville

Attractions: Historical buildings, self-guided tours

Need to know: Hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m-5 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.

LLAMALAND TENT CAMPING

Distance from Fort Worth: 90 minutes

Location: 9059 Co Road 2403, Tool

Hours: Daily 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m

Need to know: Visitors can pitch a tent or park an RV and enjoy nature and llamas, book your visit before driving out.

BLUE HILLS RANCH

Distance from Fort Worth: 2 hours

Location: 2032 Blue Cut Road N., McGregor

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Need to know: Animal encounters, dining with giraffes, cabins, RV resort

MOTHER NEFF STATE PARK

Distance from Fort Worth: 2 hours

Location: 1921 State Park Road 14, Moody

Hours: Daily, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Need to know: Trails for beginner and skilled hikers, entrance fee is $2 for visitors over 12.

With Oh My Goat yoga in Palestine, you’ll be practicing your sun salutation alongside Pygmy Nigerian cross goats.

PALESTINE, TEXAS