10 ideas for Spring Break 2023 getaways within a short drive of Fort Worth
Fort Worth schools go on spring break next week, March 13-17.
Many families will be taking trips near and far during their vacation, though with passport application backlogs delaying international travel, some are likely sticking closer to home.
Luckily for Fort Worth families, there are plenty of places to visit within a short drive of the Metroplex (where you can also enjoy this year’s lush wildflowers season). Plus, we get an extra hour of evening daylight starting Sunday.
Here are 10 options for fun for the whole family within two hours of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
For more on these and other day-trip ideas, check out our Star-Telegram guide for road-trip destinations.
GRAPEVINE
Distance from Fort Worth: Less than 30 minutes, public transportation available.
Attractions: Amusements galore for kids, global dining, wineries, farmers market
Need to know: Downtown is quaint with shops, restaurants and wine tastings.
CEDAR RIDGE PRESERVE
Distance from Fort Worth: 45 minutes
Location: 7171 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas
Attractions: Hiking trails, fishing, swimming
Need to know: Hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 6:30 a.m. until dusk. More info here
DINOSAUR VALLEY STATE PARK
Distance from Fort Worth: 1 hour
Attractions: Fossilized dinosaur tracks, live animals, swimming, trails, fishing
Need to know: Park hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; wildlife center is open 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
GRANBURY
Distance from Fort Worth: 1 hour
Location: East Pearl Street, Granbury
Attractions: Shopping, dining, beach, bed and breakfast spots. More here
DR PEPPER MUSEUM
Distance from Fort Worth: 90 minutes
Location: 300 S. 5th St., Waco
Attractions: Tours, games, Dr Pepper soda fountain
Need to know: Hours are Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, noon-5:30 p.m.
STEPHENVILLE HISTORICAL HOUSE MUSEUM
Distance from Fort Worth: 90 minutes
Location: 525 E. Washington St., Stephenville
Attractions: Historical buildings, self-guided tours
Need to know: Hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m-5 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.
LLAMALAND TENT CAMPING
Distance from Fort Worth: 90 minutes
Location: 9059 Co Road 2403, Tool
Hours: Daily 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m
Need to know: Visitors can pitch a tent or park an RV and enjoy nature and llamas, book your visit before driving out.
A post shared by Payton ️ Texas Travel Blogger & Content Creator (@mellowyellowpay)
BLUE HILLS RANCH
Distance from Fort Worth: 2 hours
Location: 2032 Blue Cut Road N., McGregor
Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Need to know: Animal encounters, dining with giraffes, cabins, RV resort
MOTHER NEFF STATE PARK
Distance from Fort Worth: 2 hours
Location: 1921 State Park Road 14, Moody
Hours: Daily, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Need to know: Trails for beginner and skilled hikers, entrance fee is $2 for visitors over 12.
PALESTINE, TEXAS
Distance from Fort Worth: 2 hours
Attractions: Goat yoga, swimming, fishing, kayak/canoe rides, hiking, baked goods
Need to know: The annual Texas Dogwood Trails Celebration is March 17-April 2