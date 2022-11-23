10 hyper-luxe advent calendars for Christmas 2022

Maddy Mussen
·5 min read
(Evening Standard)
(Evening Standard)

Once you pass the age of eighteen, eating tiny squares of chocolate each morning tends to evoke less excitement and more existential guilt, and so the quiet thrill of normal advent calendars passes you by.

No one tells you, though, that this is replaced by an even greater adult thrill — the discovery of the luxury advent calendar. Yes, it’s about three hundred pounds more expensive and yes, it’s a slightly insane purchasing decision, but it’s often worth it for the thousands of pounds worth of products packed in, at a fraction of the price.

So, here are some of the most extravagant and opulent ones you can get your hands on this winter — for your favourite friends and family members (or, let’s be honest, yourself).

Dior, £470

(Dior)
(Dior)

This 24-door advent calendar is one of the few designer calendars out there, but it has a lot to offer: two dozen Dior products, from miniature versions of Dior’s signature fragrances to full sized makeup and skincare products. There is also some “his and hers” variation within, so you can get a little Miss Dior one day, and a mini Sauvage the next, to keep you on your toes.

Dior’s Advent Calendar 2022, dior.com

Lark & Berry, £10,000

(Lark &amp; Berry)
(Lark & Berry)

Arguably the most expensive advent calendar on the market, this Lark and Berry jewellery advent calendar is even heralded by its own company as the most luxurious they’ve ever produced. Instead of doors, this advent calendar is instead filled with twelve tiny boxes, each containing a piece of fine jewellery — earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings. Lark & Berry will even personalise your calendar to suit your ring size. Very bespoke, not a hint of broke.

Luxury Lark & Berry Advent Calendar, larkandberry.com

Diptyque, £370

(Diptyque Paris)
(Diptyque Paris)

Everyone’s favourite and most Instagrammable candle brand has brought out its annual Christmas calendar and it’s just as in demand as ever. This full 25-day advent calendar features classic Diptyque scents, smaller versions of their iconic candles and its box even glows in the dark, to imitate real constellations. For the first time ever, Diptyque is also including three limited edition scents, made especially for the advent calendar.

Diptyque Advent Calendar 2022, diptyqueparis.com

OTO CBD, £254.15

(OTO)
(OTO)

For something a little different this Christmas, get your CBD-loving friend (or maybe just your most stressed out family member) this CBD advent calendar from premium cannabidiol oil brand OTO. Its highly acclaimed CBD sleep drops feature in the calendar as well as eleven other beauty and wellness products, and a “special surprise” too.

OTO Mindful CBD Advent Calendar, libertylondon.com

Fortnum & Mason, £200

(Fortnum &amp; Mason)
(Fortnum & Mason)

While Fortnum traditionally dominates the Christmas season with its beloved hampers, the advent calendars are worth just as much consideration. The “Feasting Calendar” packs in Fortnum’s favourite festive preserves, biscuits, nibbles and tipples. Perfect for the foodie, or luxury advent calendar naysayer. Nothing wins someone over like a little bottle of fizz.

Fortnum’s Feasting Advent Calendar, fortnumandmason.com

Harrods, £250

(Harrods)
(Harrods)

Harrods’ big beauty advent calendar this year is the bargain of all bargains for beauty fans. Worth an estimated four times its price (£1,136), it’s chock-full of esteemed makeup and skincare lines, such as Sunday Riley, Boy Smells, Charlotte Tilbury and 111SKIN. For anyone looking to get in all their beauty buys in one go, this is the best bundle of the year.

The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, harrods.com

Wedgwood, £695

(Wedgwood)
(Wedgwood)

For those who love to deck the halls in the classiest way possible, Wedgwood’s advent calendar is the answer. Modelled on a traditional Georgian house, this calendar contains 24 of the classic china-maker’s beautifully crafted, miniature porcelain ornaments. Given that their individual ornaments retail for around £50 each, getting 24 for roughly half their full price is quite the steal.

Wedgwood Christmas 2022 Ornament Advent Calendar, wedgwood.com

Carolina Bucci, £1,020

(Carolina Bucci)
(Carolina Bucci)

For the trendy forte bead lover (very TikTok, very Gen Z), consider the Carolina Bucci advent calendar, which is pricey but with good reason: the calendar includes a 18-karat gold silk bracelet on which to adorn the beads, of which there are two for each day of advent. The multi-coloured beads are made of precious gems and stones, and are perfect for any forte bead obsessives.

Forte Beads 18-karat gold and multi-stone advent calendar, net-a-porter.com

Harvey Nichols, £250

(Harvey Nichols)
(Harvey Nichols)

Harvey Nichols’ first ever beauty advent calendar has been so popular that it’s already out of stock, over a week before advent even begins. It’s got Mario Badescu, Fenty Beauty, OPI, Acqua Di Parma and more — no seriously, it’s got more products than any advent calendar on this list, clocking in at a total of 34 items, worth over £1,200. Keep an eye on their website for a restock (which they assure us they’re doing), as this is one of the hottest advent calendars of the year.

Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, harveynichols.com

Liberty, £845

(Liberty)
(Liberty)

The Liberty Twelve Days of Jewellery advent calendar claims to house over £1,400 of incredible jewellery, selected by Liberty’s expert jewellery buyers. This is your opportunity to own some of the items you’ve been tempted by while walking through Liberty’s jewellery hall, for a fraction of the price. You’ve got pearls, you’ve got jewels, you’ve got nine carat gold stud earrings — the definition of Christmas come early.

Liberty’s Twelve Days of Jewellery, libertylondon.com

