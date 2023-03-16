These are the 10 housing markets across the US where home sellers are sitting pretty

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy, USA TODAY
·6 min read

The housing market might be in flux, but there still are pockets in the country where sellers are seeing their homes not just closing fast but also commanding higher prices than they last year.

In fact, while time spent on the market increased year-over-year for most cities, that time decreased in five cities –

Davenport, Iowa, Ann Arbor, Michigan, Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York, Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisianna and Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, Connecticut – according to an analysis by Realtor.com.

On average homes spent a couple of days short of 10 weeks on the market in February. That’s up from February 2022, when homes spent about six and a half weeks on the market.

“Affordability is a key factor in markets that are seeing more activity which puts smaller markets in the Midwest and South at the top of the list when it comes to areas where sellers still have advantages,”Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale told USA TODAY.

HOUSING MARKET: 'Will live with blue and green tiles': Home buyers compromising to appease housing market

HOME PRICES: Millionaires row no more: Number of houses that cost seven figures nationwide is dropping

MORTGAGE RATES: Homebuyers again retreat to the sidelines as higher rates crimp affordability

As buyers and sellers gear up for the upcoming spring market, sellers who  list their homes a bit earlier will have an advantage, says Hale.

"Some will tell you that the spring market begins in January as hopeful homebuyers armed with resolutions get a start early in the year. The number of shoppers for every home listing is at its highest from January through April," says Hale. "But the bulk of housing sales tend to come a bit later in the spring, as home sellers provide needed inventory in what you might call the heart of the spring market. In fact, May is typically the month in which more sellers put their home on the market."

This year, Hale believes the timeline for sales has moved up.

“We identify April 16-22 as the ideal time to list across several key metrics that signal market balance, including home prices, number of homes for sale, time on market, and buyer traffic,” says Hale.

Here’s where homes are selling faster than in most of the country and where the price per square foot has risen the most annually, according to the report.

The list is limited to just one metro per state to ensure geographic diversity.

1. Davenport, Iowa

February median list price: $208,700

Year-over-year increase in price per square foot: +38.4%

With a median listing price just below $209,000 in February, Davenport homes cost around half of the national median list price of $414,950, according to the most recent Realtor.com data.

Prices are up almost 40% compared with the same time last year. On top of that, homes are selling faster now than they did a year ago.

2. Montgomery, Alabama

February median list price: $301,165

Year-over-year increase in price per square foot: +26.5%

Homes prices in Alabama’s capital city, Montgomery, are still well below the national average.

Those lower prices have attracted the interest of Californians. Two-thirds of all the web traffic to listings in the city come from the state, mostly from Los Angeles or the San Francisco Bay Area, where prices can be three to four times higher, according to Realtor.com.

3. Wichita, Kansas

February median list price: $319,995

Year-over-year increase in price per square foot: +19.8%

Wichita, home to companies such as Airbus, Learjet, and Cessna, now the aviation capital of the country.

Among all the cities on the list, Wichita has seen the biggest increase in price per square foot since the middle of 2022, a time when many markets began to see prices stagnate or tick down. The median listing price in Wichita has increased 17.5% since June of last year.

4. Tulsa, Oklahoma

February median list price: $354,262

Year-over-year increase in price per square foot: +18.5%

Like Wichita, Tulsa has seen a significant price bump since the middle of 2022, when other markets ran out of steam. Since June 2022, the price per square foot is up 13%.

However, prices have remained quite reasonable in Tulsa compared with the rest of the nation. It was named one of the best places for middle-class homebuyers by Realtor.com. And the city has some of the most affordable mansions in the country.

Tulsa has especially high buyer interest from out of state, particularly from Chicago, where home prices are about 17% higher, and Dallas, where home prices are about 22% higher, according to demand data tracked by Realtor.com.

5. Youngstown, Ohio

February median list price: $151,575

Year-over-year increase in price per square foot: +18.1%

Youngstown, located about halfway between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, is by far the least expensive metro in this ranking. The Rust Belt city fell on hard times when the steel mills closed and many residents left the area. But the area is now gaining interest from buyers on the prowl for affordable real estate.

Lack of inventory here puts sellers in a better position as buyers are forced to compete over what’s available.

A man goes for a walk in front of the Minneapolis skyline at Bde Maka Ska Park during a snowstorm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 22, 2023.
A man goes for a walk in front of the Minneapolis skyline at Bde Maka Ska Park during a snowstorm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 22, 2023.

6. Minneapolis, Minnesota

February median list price: $434,950

Year-over-year increase in price per square foot: +17.1%

Minneapolis is a big city, but without the much larger price tag that usually comes with them, says Hale.

In fact, until just the past few months, the median home listing price in Minneapolis was below the national median.

Right now, Minneapolis also ties for the lowest number of days that listings spend on the market. The average Minneapolis listing is spending around 7 weeks on the market, about three weeks less than the national average.

7. McAllen, Texas

February median list price: $283,000

Year-over-year increase in price per square foot: +16.4%

Home prices in the McAllen metro area, which abuts the U.S.-Mexico border near the southern tip of Texas, continue to rise despite the challenges in the housing market.

McAllen offers a stark contrast to state capital Austin, where home prices skyrocketed over the past several years, but has lately seen one of the sharpest home price declines—a 15% median listing price decline since peaking in April of last year.

8. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

February median list price: $322,400

Year-over-year increase in price per square foot: +16.1%

Harrisburg, which is about an hour and 20 minutes north of Baltimore and nearly two hours northwest of Philadelphia, is continuing to see plenty of demand from folks coming from different parts of the country, especially New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, according to Realtor.com

9. Little Rock, Arkansas

February median list price: $304,245

Year-over-year increase in price per square foot: +15.9%

The metro area around Arkansas’ capital city, Little Rock, had some of the biggest home price increases in the nation last year, according to a Realtor.com analysis. It also tied with Minneapolis for the lowest median number of days spent on the market, at just a hair more than seven weeks.

A waxing gibbous moon sets over the downtown Knoxville skyline on June 3, 2017.
A waxing gibbous moon sets over the downtown Knoxville skyline on June 3, 2017.

10. Knoxville, Tennessee

February median list price: $457,116

Year-over-year increase in price per square foot: +13.0%

Real estate prices in this city, home to the University of Tennessee, have continued to rise. That’s distinguished it from nearby, pricier Nashville, where prices have dropped around 4% from their high in June 2022, according to Realtor.com . The median home list price in Nashville was about $510,000 in February.

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy is a housing and economy correspondent for USA TODAY.  You can follow her on Twitter @SwapnaVenugopal and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hot housing markets: 10 cities where home sellers are sitting pretty

Latest Stories

  • The 25 Hardest Places To Sell a Home

    The housing market has done surprising things over the pandemic. When the economy took an especially tough hit, in 2020, the housing market did not follow suit. Mortgage rates hit all-time lows of...

  • Residents of quiet community north of Toronto speak out over what they say are substandard conditions

    Residents of a quiet enclave north of the Toronto say they're worried about their futures because their landlord is not properly maintaining the land on which their houses sit. About 80 families live in Royal Oak Estates, in Cookstown, near Barrie, Ont. There, residents — mostly seniors — own their homes, but not the land where the homes are located. The arrangement is called land lease home ownership. Homeowners pay a monthly lease to the landowner, plus property taxes. They're also expected to

  • With some rents doubling between tenants, Nova Scotians want to know if rent cap is staying

    When Elizabeth O'Hanley was scrolling Kijiji in early March looking for a new place to live, she saw an ad that shocked her. The Dartmouth triplex she had just moved out of was listed for more than double the rent she had been paying to live there for years. O'Hanley had lived on the top floor of the small family home since 2016. Her most recent rent was $925 a month. The listing she saw for a smaller unit on the middle floor was $2,350 monthly. After posting about the situation on TikTok, she h

  • In low-wage Portugal, Europe’s housing crisis bites deep

    LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Like a growing number of people in Portugal, Georgina Simoes no longer earns enough money to afford a place to live. The 57-year-old nursing home carer earns less than 800 euros ($845) a month, as do about a fourth of the country's workforce. For the last decade, she got by because she’s been paying just 300 euros a month for her one-bedroom apartment in an undistinguished Lisbon neighborhood. Now, with rents soaring in the capital, her landlord is evicting her. She says

  • 'How are you going to compete?': Canadians grapple with tight housing market

    Eight interest rate hikes in less than a year have left thousands of Canadians feeling like homeownership is out of reach for now — and maybe even forever. The benchmark rate, which sits at 4.5 per cent and has pushed borrowing costs up, is eating into prospective buyers' budgets and leaving many stuck in a tight rental market. Rentals.ca found the average national rent hit $1,984 in February, an almost 10 per cent rise form the same time last year,while the Canadian Real Estate Association said

  • Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago

    February's home sales plummeted 40 per cent from a year ago to levels not seen since before the pandemic as new listings and prices also dropped in what one economist called "hints of a bottoming process." The plunge in sales came as actual average home prices declined 18.9 per cent compared with the all-time record posted in February 2022, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday. The actual average home price in Canada was $662,437 in February, down from $816,578 a year earlier, the

  • Canadian Home Prices Stabilized And Housing Starts Rose 13% In February

    There are tentative signs that the worst might be over for Canada’s embattled housing sector. New ...

  • 'Will live with blue and green tiles': Home buyers compromising to appease housing market

    High mortgage rates, limited inventory and eroding affordability are still forcing buyers to make most of the compromises.

  • Housing Market 2023: Prices Continue on Downward Trend, Here’s What That Means

    The U.S. housing market has been on a wild ride since early 2020. When the coronavirus pandemic struck that year, housing prices plummeted, right along with the stock market and the American economy....

  • Billionaire Hedge-Fund Manager Larry Robbins Just Listed His Manhattan Penthouse for $55 Million

    The Upper East Side apartment spans four floors with eight bedrooms and 1,500 square feet of terrace space.

  • 'Build to rent' homes becoming more popular than ever

    Homes built exclusively for renters are becoming more popular than ever. As more people move to our state, more "build to rent" communities are sprouting up across the nation.

  • China's property sector draws closer to exit from protracted slump

    China's embattled property sector made new progress in its climb out of a months-long slump as official data for January-February on Wednesday showed much narrower declines in home sales, developer investment and construction starts. Home sales by floor area in the first two months of 2023 fell 3.6% from a year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), compared with a 24% decline for the whole of 2022. The narrower sales decline followed a rise in new home prices in January, the first uptick in a year, as buyers, while still cautious, found solace in a slew of supportive policies, expectations of more stimulus steps and China's exit from its crushing zero-COVID regime.

  • Cooling Real Estate Market: 6 Concessions Sellers Should Be Willing To Make (and 4 They Shouldn’t)

    High mortgage rates have led to a cooling real estate market, so sellers are now making concessions to get their homes off of the market, CBS News reported. Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for...

  • Nearly every item in this California house is an antique that's been collected or refurbished, and it's listed for $639,000. Take a look inside.

    "It's probably the most well-known house in Visalia. People come by and just ask about it — I feel like I've been a tour guide for the last three years for this house," the listing agent said.

  • Despite market slump, high rates dim homebuyer affordability

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homeownership is likely to remain a pipe dream for many Americans this spring homebuying season. The nation’s worst housing slump in nearly a decade stoked hope among prospective buyers that homes could be scooped up more easily. But while prices appear to have peaked last summer, they still ended 2022 higher than they were at the end of 2021. And the median U.S. home price has increased 42% since 2019. A series of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve last year is ma

  • Budget 2023: UK house prices to fall by 10%, OBR predicts

    Higher mortgage rates and the rising cost of living are set to bring prices down.

  • CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-China's property sector draws closer to exit from protracted slump

    China's embattled property sector made new progress in its climb out of a months-long slump as official data on Wednesday showed much narrower declines in home sales, developer investment and construction starts in January-February. The narrower sales decline followed a rise in new home prices in January, the first uptick in a year, as buyers, while still cautious, found solace in a slew of supportive policies, expectations of more stimulus steps and China's exit from its crushing zero-COVID regime. Property investment by developers fell 5.7% in January-February, improving from a 12% slump in December and a 10% decline for the entire 2022.

  • CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China's Jan-Feb property investment falls at slower pace

    China's property investment fell at a slower pace over the first two months of 2023, official data showed on Wednesday, showing signs of improvement buoyed by a slew of supportive policies though buyers and developers remain cautious. The property investment fell 5.7% year-on-year in January-February, after a 12.2% slump in December, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), slower than the 10% decline registered for the same period in 2022. China's property sector, for decades a key pillar of growth in the world's second-biggest economy, has been hobbled by multiple crises since mid-2021, including developers' mounting debt defaults and buyers' mortgage boycotts that have weighed heavily on demand.

  • Home values in much of SLO County have fallen. Interactive map shows where and by how much

    The median home value has fallen in most ZIP codes since the spring 2022 peak.

  • Price Point: What does $480,000 get in Triangle’s housing market today?

    The budget affords a farmhouse on 1.46 acres in Wendell. In Durham and Raleigh, you’ll find single-family houses in need of some love.