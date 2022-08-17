10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump. How are they faring now?

Kenneth Tran, USA TODAY
·7 min read

This story was originally published on Aug. 9 but was updated Aug. 16 to include the results of two House races involving incumbent Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Liz Cheney.

Former President Donald Trump's vow to seek revenge on the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him for alleged incitement of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has been tested in key primary elections this season.

The second House impeachment vote against Trump was the most bipartisan ever when those 10 Republicans defected from their party and joined with 222 other House Democrats to impeach him.

Trump has dedicated much of his post-presidency to purging the GOP of anyone he sees as disloyal.

Four of those 10 Republicans are retiring from Congress, while the other six faced re-election bids, including primaries in which Trump often loomed larger than their actual opponent.

Here’s how those Republicans are faring now.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Cheney has been the most outspoken critic of the former president and lost her reelection bid Tuesday in a primary against Trump-backed Harriet Hageman.

She is currently serving as vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee investigating Trump’s role in the Capitol attack and is one of two House Republicans on the committee.

“Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution,” she said in an address late June. She has repeatedly called for the Republican Party to move on from Trump, believing he is a threat to American democracy.

Related: Dick Cheney calls Trump a ‘coward’ and a ‘threat’ in ad for Liz Cheney

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., left, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrive as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., left, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrive as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022.

In response to Cheney’s vote and her vocal opposition to Trump, the House Republican Conference voted to oust her from her leadership position as chair, the No. 3 House GOP slot.

She faced an uphill battle in Wyoming’s Republican primary. Trump-endorsed candidate and eventual winner Harriet Hageman, unlike Cheney, has expressed doubt about the validity of 2020 election and President Joe Biden’s victory.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash.

Herrera Beutler last week conceded to her Trump-endorsed challenger Joe Kent, who defeated her by fewer than 1,000 votes.

Kent was one of eight opponents she faced after voting to impeach the former president and one of three to push Trump's false claims of a fraudulent 2020 election.

“I see that my own party will be best served when those among us choose truth. I believe President Trump acted against his oath of office, so I will vote to impeach him,” Beutler said before her vote to impeach Trump.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., speaks at a Memorial Day observance event on May 30, 2022, in Vancouver, Wash. Republican Joe Kent has taken the lead over incumbent Beutler in the race for the second spot in Washington state's top two primary.
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., speaks at a Memorial Day observance event on May 30, 2022, in Vancouver, Wash. Republican Joe Kent has taken the lead over incumbent Beutler in the race for the second spot in Washington state's top two primary.

Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich.

Meijer is the most recent pro-impeachment House Republican to lose a re-election bid to a Trump-endorsed challenger.

The freshman congressman lost to John Gibbs, a former official in the Department of Housing and Urban Development during Trump’s presidency. Gibbs has echoed Trump’s baseless claims about the 2020 election.

In a roundtable discussion hosted by WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids, Mich., Gibbs said the 2020 election results were “simply, mathematically impossible.”

Gibbs received unlikely support from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which released ads that called Gibbs too conservative. The House Democrats' campaign arm believes Gibbs will be an easier opponent in the general election than Meijer.

More: Dems are buying ads to call out extremists. Is that 'aggressive' or 'dangerous'?

Following his loss to Gibbs, Meijer said in a statement, “I’m proud to have remained true to my principles, even when doing so came at a significant political cost.”

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.

Newhouse, a pro-impeachment House Republican from Washington, successfully staved off a challenge from Trump-backed Loren Culp, who has espoused Trump’s false claims of election fraud.

Washington is one of two states in the country to use a top-two primary system, where the top-two vote getters advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation. (California is the other state that uses a top-two primary system.)

Newhouse strongly condemned Trump for his inaction on Jan. 6, saying in a statement announcing his impeachment vote: “Our country needed a leader, and President Trump failed to fulfill his oath of office.”

Newhouse will face off against Democratic nominee Doug White in November.

Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C.

In South Carolina, pro-impeachment House Republican Tom Rice was defeated by challenger Russel Fry in a June primary. Fry won Trump's endorsement in large part because of Rice's condemnation of the former president.

“Congressman Tom Rice of South Carolina, the coward who abandoned his constituents by caving to Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left, and who actually voted against me on Impeachment Hoax #2, must be thrown out of office ASAP,” said Trump in a statement endorsing Fry.

Rice lost to Fry by almost 25 percentage points.

“I have backed this President through thick and thin for four years. I campaigned for him and voted for him twice. But this utter failure is inexcusable,” Rice said in a statement following his vote to impeach Trump.

Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, loses his primary in June 2022.
Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, loses his primary in June 2022.

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif.

Valadao is the only pro-impeachment House Republican who has not faced a Trump-backed primary challenger this election season.

“President Trump was, without question, a driving force in the catastrophic events that took place on January 6,” Valadao said in a statement after his vote to impeach Trump.

In California’s top-two primary, Valadao eked out second place against former Fresno City Councilmember, Chris Mathys, by a little more than 700 votes.

Mathys sued California's Secretary of State to be listed on the ballot as a "Trump Conservative/ Businessman." He was listed instead as a "Businessman/Rancher."

Valadao will be facing against Democratic California State Representative Rudy Salas, in what is expected to be a tough election after Democrats redrew his district to be more Democratic-leaning.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio

Gonzalez was the first of four House Republicans to announce plans to retire after their impeachment votes.

“While my desire to build a fuller family life is at the heart of my decision, it is also true that the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party, is a significant factor in my decision,” Gonzales said in a statement, alluding to the House GOP’s loyalty to Trump.

Prior to his retirement, Trump called Gonzalez a “grandstanding RINO” during an Ohio rally last summer and endorsed Max Miller, a former White House aide, to challenge Gonzalez.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Kinzinger is the only other Republican on the Jan. 6 Committee; since announcing his retirement, he has continuously criticized Trump.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022.

“Donald Trump's conduct on January 6th was a supreme violation of his oath of office and a complete dereliction of his duty to our nation,” Kinzinger said during the Jan. 6 committee’s eighth public hearing.

Kinzinger has pledged to remain active in politics but has yet to provide much detail on his plans, announcing in a video that his retirement was not “the end of my political future but the beginning.”

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y.

Katko was the third House Republican to announce his retirement after the impeachment vote, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

“Great news, another one bites the dust. Katko, from Upstate New York, is gone!” Trump responded in a statement.

In an interview in March with Syracuse.com, Katko said Trump played no role in his decision to retire and expressed confidence that if he ran again, he would have been re-elected.

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y. walks down the steps of the U.S. Capitol on September 23, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y. walks down the steps of the U.S. Capitol on September 23, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich.

Upton was the last of the four House Republicans who declined to seek re-election after voting to impeach Trump.

“Even the best stories has a last chapter. This is it for me," Upton said in announcing his retirement on the House floor in April.

"UPTON QUITS! 4 down and 6 to go," Trump said in a statement at the time. "Others losing badly, who's next?"

Upton is Michigan’s longest serving member of Congress, but his district was later redrawn to pit him against another Republican incumbent, Rep. Bill Huizenga, who did not vote to impeach Trump and earned his endorsement.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump: What they're doing now

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir