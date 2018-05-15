A 10-hour Michael Jordan documentary is coming in 2019

A documentary about the rise of Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls is coming next year. (Getty Images)

A 10-part Michael Jordan documentary series is coming.

ESPN, in conjunction with Netflix, announced the project, titled “The Last Dance,” on Tuesday morning. The series, which will span 10 hours, is slated to premiere in 2019.

Here is the trailer:





In a press release, ESPN said it has the full participation of Jordan, who starred for the Chicago Bulls (and later Washington Wizards) over the course of 15 seasons and is largely considered the greatest NBA player of all-time.

The series centers on the dynasty of the 1990s Bulls, who won six titles between 1991 and 1998, and “examines the simultaneous rise of Jordan and the NBA during those years.” In addition to Jordan, it will feature interviews with “other key figures from the Bulls’ championship teams” while pulling from more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 championship season.

“The Last Dance” is directed by Jason Hehir, who held the same role for acclaimed documentaries “The Fab Five,” “The ‘85 Bears” and “Andre The Giant.”

