10 Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Coming up on Home and Away, Marilyn and Kirby fight back when Stunning Organics issue a lawsuit against them.

Elsewhere, Justin makes a disturbing discovery about Andrew's past, and Mali rejects Rose's attempt at a romantic reconciliation.

Here's a full collection of 10 big moments.

1. Kahu rejects Mac

As a concerned Tane searches the Bay for Kahu, his cousin is busy enjoying an afternoon of passion with Mackenzie. Afterwards, Mac asks Kahu to keep quiet about their encounter, insisting it was a one-off.

As rumour spreads, Felicity and Mali are keen to know all the juicy details, but they end up on the receiving end of Mac's annoyance.

Later, flirty Mac suggests to Kahu they hook up again, but he rebuffs her advances, revealing that he has been ordered not to mess with her as she's in a vulnerable state.

2. Mac is on the warpath

Unaware that it was Tane who warned Kahu off her, Mac publicly accuses Mali of interfering in her life. She soon realises her error and apologises, restoring the peace between the housemates.

Tane and Felicity come clean to Mac and admit they told Kahu to back off, purely out of concern for her own wellbeing.

Felicity urges Mac to take some time off work so she can process Gabe's loss properly.

3. Kahu has a business proposal for Cash

Later in the week, Kahu hosts a barbecue under the pretence of thanking Tane and Felicity for their hospitality, but it soon becomes clear that he has an ulterior motive.

Cornering Cash, Kahu reveals he knows about his inheritance and asks if he'd consider using the money to invest in his trawler.

Unfortunately, the cop doesn't take kindly to Kahu's brazen request. When Tane finds out, he calls Kahu out for embarrassing them both.

4. Rose makes a move on Mali

Amused by Rose's awkwardness around Mali, Xander urges her to be honest about her feelings. However, Rose is adamant that she can't do it through fear of Mali rejecting her.

A bit of encouragement from Bree soon gives Rose the confidence to ask Mali for a surf lesson. After having fun together out on the water, Rose moves in for a kiss but Mali pulls away.

Embarrassed by her ex's rejection, Rose proceeds to drown her sorrows at Salt and has to be taken home by Bree. Waking up the following morning, a hungover Rose concludes it's time she moved on from Mali.

5. Marilyn and Kirby come under threat

Marilyn is in a state of terror over Stunning Organics' legal threats, even though Kirby reckons they've got the corrupt company spooked.

As the threats keep coming, Marilyn is forced to show Kirby the stockpile of product she has been hiding at Irene's and admits she's in huge debt to the cosmetic giant.

Later, the ladies are stunned when they are served with legal papers from Stunning Organics. Kirby isn't going to be beaten, though, and comes up with an idea to recruit others to join their fight.

6. Alf discovers Marilyn's deception

With an impending lawsuit hanging over their heads, Kirby and Marilyn create an online forum to find other victims of Stunning Organics. It's not long before one brave person comes forward.

Meanwhile, Marilyn is unable to conceal the truth from Alf any longer when he discovers her secret stash of Stunning Organics products.

The Bay stalwart is horrified to realise how much Marilyn has been keeping from him, but vows to support his friend.

7. Justin loses patience with Andrew

Andrew is still having a hard time adapting to his new life in the Bay so Bree decides to organise him an appointment with the social worker.

Whilst out on the beach with Theo and Justin, Andrew shows signs of progress when he enjoys a splash in the water. But when it's time to see the social worker, the anxious lad panics and refuses to leave the house.

In frustration, Justin snaps at Andrew, leaving Leah afraid that they can't cope caring for him.

8. Justin receives worrying news

There's a breakthrough in solving the mystery of Andrew when Cash reveals a neighbour has come forward. The lady insists she's never seen Andrew before but reveals there was an older man living at the property.

Cash is able to identity the inhabitant as Archie Lawrence, but discovers he died three weeks ago.

Justin is then left to break the news to Andrew that his only connection to the outside world has gone.

9. Andrew's dark past is revealed

Leah is desperate to do more to help Andrew and turns to Roo for support. With no knowledge of Andrew's surname, they're unable to find his school records. Roo offers to help with his reading and writing, which Leah gratefully accepts.

Elsewhere, Justin and Cash confront Andrew with the photograph of Archie Lawrence and he confirms that Archie is his father.

There's another twist to the tale when Cash and Justin find out Andrew was reported missing at four years old when he was abducted by his dad, and nobody has seen or heard from Andrew since.

10. Lyrik have a cashflow crisis

Remi and Eden are busy plotting ways to raise the $12,000 they need for Lyrik to record a studio album.

Tensions rise when Eden suggests Remi ask his wealthy parents for the money and he refuses to go there, insisting she knows why.

Inspired by Kahu's shameless pitch, Cash offers the band a lifeline by investing part of his inheritance in the band's album. But while Remi is all for it, Eden insists she won't accept her boyfriend's charity.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

