10 Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Coming up on Home and Away, the horrifying truth about Andrew's cult upbringing is revealed.

Elsewhere, Marilyn appears to have won her fight against Stunning Organics, and Mac's return to work gets off to a bad start.

Here's a full collection of 10 big moments coming up.

1. Andrew is questioned by the police

Cash and Justin have been busy trying to piece together the puzzle of Andrew's past. The pair get a breakthrough when they learn that he was reported as a missing person when he was four years old.

Andrew is taken to the police station for an interview, but the intensive questioning quickly becomes too much for him. Lashing out, Andrew reveals his father's obsessive control has made him block out the past.

Justin is desperate for answers and tells Theo the key to unlocking Andrew's memory may lie in tracking down his mother.

2. Andrew's past is revealed

Leah's calm approach and spending more time on the beach starts to help Andrew's memories resurface. But as Cash pushes for more information, Andrew freaks out and tells the cop that he asks too many questions.

Later, Justin leaves Leah and Andrew on the beach and returns to the police station, where he learns that Andrew's former captors are a group known as 'Vita Nova', a notorious doomsday-prepper cult.

3. Leah and Justin make a dark discovery

Reeling from the discovery of Andrew's cult upbringing, Justin and Leah decide to investigate further.

The couple sieve through articles about doomsday-preppers and realise the organisation is more dangerous than they had imagined.

Justin and Leah consider the time and patience they will require to help Andrew through such a horrendous trauma, but kind words from Alf make them realise they're not in it alone.

4. Cash and Eden clash

Remi and Eden are at odds over her refusal to accept Cash's offer to pay for a Lyrik studio recording. Remi tries everything to change her mind, but Eden knows having her boyfriend be a primary investor would be disastrous for her relationship and their music careers.

Cash is offended when Eden rejects his loan and starts questioning if her heart is really invested in their future together.

Eden is keen to explain her reasoning, but Cash refuses to listen. However, a chat with Justin gives him a fresh perspective on the situation and he tells Eden that he's happy to go with whatever decision she makes.

5. Bree's not happy with Remi

Remi hatches a new plan to fund Lyrik's album and decides to enter them into a 'battle of the bands' competition.

His decision to prioritise the competition inspires Remi to cancel Lyrik's tour so he can spend more time with Bree. But Bree isn't happy about Remi making such a huge sacrifice and explains how disempowered she feels.

Remi tries to smooth things over, explaining his decision to focus on a studio album is based on a variety of factors and he respects Bree's need to solve her own problems.

6. Marilyn continues her fight

With Alf and Roo on board, Marilyn and Kirby continue to search for other victims of Stunning Organics willing to speak out.

Alf and Roo's 'secret weapon' comes up trumps with some valuable dirt to use against the corrupt cosmetics giant.

More individuals come forward with their own stories, but unfortunately none are willing to go on record to assail Stunning Organics.

7. Marilyn is set free

Marilyn, Roo and Alf finally make progress when they discover the title of a former parent-company hidden underneath the label of a Stunning Organics product.

Getting to work, the trio compose an email outlining each of the company's unlawful activities and they issue a warning to release Marilyn from her 12-month contract… or else.

As the week goes on, Marilyn starts to panic when there's no word from Stunning Organics. But then she receives a response, agreeing to her demands on the condition that she returns all her products.

Despite her enormous relief, Marilyn has a crisis of conscience when she fears the boxes are going to be pushed on some other unlucky individual.

8. Mali and Rose make up

Still stung by Mali's rejection, Rose is avoiding him, but everywhere Xander goes, his sister's ex seems to be there.

With no interest in acting as messenger, Xander makes a deal with Mali – offering to keep an eye on Mackenzie in her return to Salt as long as Mali patches things up with Rose.

Rose is annoyed when Mali turns up at her doorstep and rails at Xander for interfering in her life, but he insists she needs to sort her problems out.

Knowing he's right, she finally confronts Mali and the former lovers agree to be just friends.

9. Mac returns to work

Bored of staying at home and in need of a decent coffee, Mackenzie finds herself back at Salt. She's unable to resist the urge to do a little work while she's there, but Mali is concerned it's too soon.

It seems his fears are justified when Mac struggles to deal with the stress and snaps at Xander and Felicity. Behind closed doors, Mac breaks down in tears, clearing still grieving for Gabe.

Xander catches her crying, but this only makes matters worse as Mac punishes him for seeing her in a vulnerable state. Taking Felicity's advice, Xander lies low for the day. Later, he opens up to Mac, which in turn prompts her to start being honest.

10. Kahu makes a confession

Kahu is winning people over with his confidence and charm, but Tane still has his suspicions about him. He makes an unsubtle attempt to spy on his cousin, only to get caught out.

Tensions continue to rise when Tane searches for evidence of Kahu's business set-up and draws a blank.

Eventually, Kahu comes clean, admitting that his attempt to chase his childhood dream has landed him in financial hot water and he's now borrowing money to pay back his debts.

Kahu agrees to be honest with his mum about the mess he's in, and Tane kindly allows him the space to make that call.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

