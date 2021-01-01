10 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

From Digital Spy

Next week's Hollyoaks episodes see Silas and Mercedes finally come face-to-face in a frightening showdown, while Toby's new relationship with Cleo sparks concern from his family.

Here's a full collection of ten big moments coming up.

1. Mercedes sets a trap

2021 has started off badly for Mercedes, as she's no longer able to trust her own family. Somebody appears to be passing on information to the blackmailer and she isn't sure who it's safe to confide in.

After her initial plan to set up CCTV cameras in the pub backfired, Mercedes comes up with a second scheme to unmask the mole in the McQueen clan once and for all.

2. Theresa risks pushing her luck too far

While Mercedes is in the dark over who's betraying her, Hollyoaks fans know that Theresa is the one who can't be trusted. Theresa has teamed up with Seth Costello to extort money from the family, but she's unaware that serial killer Silas is involved.

When Seth urges Theresa to share more McQueen family secrets, she reveals something that Mercedes previously told her. Theresa is unaware that this was a trick from Mercedes and she's now in serious danger of being caught out.

3. Mercedes is horrified as Silas targets Bobby

Bobby is due home, but there's an unpleasant surprise for Sylver when he goes to pick him up at the airport. Sylver returns home alone and breaks the worrying news to Mercedes that Bobby was nowhere to be seen.

Mercedes calls Bobby's phone in the hope of getting some answers, but Silas answers. Now firmly in control, Silas orders Mercedes to meet him in the folly.

4. Silas and Mercedes come face-to-face again

It's the moment that Hollyoaks fans have been waiting for, as Silas and Mercedes finally face each other for another showdown.

Silas slyly continues to use Bobby as leverage, warning Mercedes that she has two options to choose from. Will Mercedes make it out of the folly alive?

5. Felix worries about Cleo

Toby's new relationship with Cleo may only be in its early stages, but things appear to be going well. Celeste can see that Toby is very happy as he prepares for his next date with Cleo.

Following his recent discoveries about Toby killing Lisa, Felix is very unsettled over the new relationship. He worries that Cleo might be in danger if she continues to pursue a romance with Toby.

6. Toby's anger resurfaces again

Toby and Cleo's latest date sees them spend time together at the Salon De Thé.

Toby gets angry when the romantic meeting doesn't go according to plan, leaving us to wonder whether Felix's fears for Cleo could be well-founded.

7. Celeste starts to share Felix's fears

Although Celeste is trying to give Toby the benefit of the doubt, it's not long before some surprising events leave her just as worried as Felix.

While we can't give the full details away just yet, Celeste starts to worry about Toby's next move when it comes to Cleo. Is she right to be concerned?

8. Joel makes a confession to Cleo

Goldie is excited about what 2021 has in store as she starts planning her and Joel's wedding day. However, it's noticeable that Joel doesn't seem anywhere near as excited.

Joel is honest with Cleo about how he's feeling, admitting that he doesn't know what he wants anymore. It seems that Goldie could be heading for heartbreak.

9. Toby shows his caring side

Toby shows another side to his personality amid the ongoing fears over Bobby's disappearance. He offers to help look for Bobby as the McQueens remain in a panic.

Toby and Cleo also reach an agreement that they should stay together, but take their relationship slowly.

10. Walter tries to help Joel

Joel remains at a crossroads as he questions what he wants his future to hold. Viewers have recently been left to wonder about his commitment to Goldie now that his ex-girlfriends Theresa and Cleo are both back in the village.

Feeling torn, Joel turns to Walter and receives some advice from him, but will he take it?

Hollyoaks currently airs new episodes on Mondays to Thursdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4. Classic episodes, titled Hollyoaks Favourites, air on Fridays at 7pm on E4.

