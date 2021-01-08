10 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

From Digital Spy

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Next week's Hollyoaks episodes see John Paul's upsetting new storyline continue, while two major threats are facing Sienna's relationship with Brody.

Here's a full collection of ten big moments coming up.

1. John Paul doubts himself

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

John Paul's relationship with George took a dark turn in Thursday's E4 episode (January 7) as the villainous policeman punched him during an argument at home. The show has confirmed that it will be exploring the issue of domestic abuse with the two characters.

When the storyline continues on Monday, a troubled John Paul tries to get his head around what happened the previous night. However, due to George's manipulation, John Paul sadly starts to wonder whether he's the one who's actually in the wrong.

2. George's ex makes a return

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

George's ex-partner Dean returns to the village, which makes John Paul feel worried. Some mischievous words from Goldie do nothing to help John Paul feel any better, while George also enjoys the opportunity to make his new boyfriend feel insecure.

Later, Dean recalls the harsh realities of his troubled relationship with George, explaining that the policeman's abusive behaviour turned him into the obsessive person he is now.

3. George tries to move things forward with John Paul

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Dean's warnings about George's past create clear parallels with the darkness in the policeman's current relationship with John Paul.

George decides that he wants him and John Paul to move in together, but it's clear that John Paul isn't so keen. Will more tension flare up as a result?

4. Liberty makes a sad decision

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Liberty is free to be discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for her post-partum psychosis. However, she decides to stay on for longer, convinced that she is still in a bad way after supposedly hallucinating a kiss between Sienna and Warren at Christmas.

Damon is upset when he finds out about Liberty's decision, while Sienna feels terrible about the impact of her lie.

Story continues

When Sienna confides in Warren about how she made Liberty doubt her discovery of their kiss, he finds the situation funny. Sienna certainly isn't laughing and decides that it's time to make amends.

5. Sienna confesses to Liberty

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Sienna heads to see Liberty at the hospital and comes clean about the fact that she has been having an affair with Warren.

Liberty is horrified to realise that she was right all along and that Sienna manipulated her to cover up the truth. She decides that she wants to tell Brody everything, but Sienna urges her not to tear their family apart.

6. Summer could come between Brody and Sienna

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Sienna's recent betrayal isn't the only problem currently facing her relationship with Brody. Summer's presence in the village is also about to cause creating tensions.

Brody panics when he catches Summer flirting with Warren, so he gets them away from each other before Warren discovers that the village newcomer is Cormac's daughter.

Before long, Sienna becomes worried that Brody and Summer may be more than just friends.

7. Sami and Ste's past is revisited

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Ste's return to the village has threatened to reopen old wounds for the Maalik family, who understandably haven't forgotten about the appalling way he treated them in 2019.

Ste is now trying to turn his life around after escaping from the far-right extremist group, but when he starts cleaning at the law firm to bring in some extra cash, there's an uncomfortable atmosphere between him and Sami. Will they be able to work in such close proximity?

8. Ste and James's romance story begins

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Hollyoaks bosses recently confirmed a new romance storyline for unlikely couple Ste and James, as the new 2021 trailer included footage of the pair growing closer.

The two characters start spending more time together when Ste starts work at the law firm. James discovers that Marnie has also hired Ste at the Salon De Thé.

Although James is initially irritated by Ste's presence, their relationship will take a turn in upcoming episodes.

9. Ella is struggling

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Ella is still traumatised after the events of New Year's Eve and keeps wetting the bed.

Darren tells Mandy that it might be best for Ella to see a counsellor to talk about what happened. This idea is sure to be an unwelcome one for Mandy, who wants to prevent anyone from finding out that Ella was the one who fatally stabbed Jordan at The Hutch.

10. Verity lays down the law over Edward

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Verity is grieving for Edward, despite all of his villainous behaviour before he died. The rest of the Hutchinsons are far more glad to see the back of him – and Diane even plans to sell his cello.

Verity is hurt by Diane's plans and gets tough, warning her that they can't get rid of any items until the will reading takes place.

Hollyoaks currently airs new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4. Classic episodes, titled Hollyoaks Favourites, air on Fridays at 7pm on E4.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.



You Might Also Like