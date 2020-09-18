10 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

From Digital Spy

Next week on Hollyoaks, Juliet confesses her feelings to Peri, while Liberty gives birth and Brody comes face to face with Buster in flashback scenes.

Here are the 10 biggest stories to watch out for...

1. Brody opens up about his visit to Buster

With their baby girl arriving imminently, Sienna is still worrying about Brody, who's clearly really struggling.

Through a series of flashback scenes, Brody eventually tells Sienna about his visit to see Buster with Damon.

Brody explains that all he wanted was an apology from Buster for abusing him, but did he get the closure he was after?

2. Juliet confesses her feelings to Peri

Despite being rejected following their kiss, Juliet is unable to control her emotions when it comes to Peri next week.

Needing Peri to know where she's at, Juliet confesses her feelings. But how will Peri react?

3. Sparks fly between Sienna and Warren

Although Sienna can't help but blame Warren for dredging up their own past and making Brody feel like he needs his own closure, she's still touched by his supportive advice.

When Warren offers some words of wisdom, Sienna is pleasantly surprised and the spark between them is palpable. And when Warren asks if her new stable lifestyle fulfils her, the sexual chemistry rises. Will Sienna stay faithful to Brody?

