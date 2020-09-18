10 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.
Next week on Hollyoaks, Juliet confesses her feelings to Peri, while Liberty gives birth and Brody comes face to face with Buster in flashback scenes.
Here are the 10 biggest stories to watch out for...
1. Brody opens up about his visit to Buster
With their baby girl arriving imminently, Sienna is still worrying about Brody, who's clearly really struggling.
Through a series of flashback scenes, Brody eventually tells Sienna about his visit to see Buster with Damon.
Brody explains that all he wanted was an apology from Buster for abusing him, but did he get the closure he was after?
2. Juliet confesses her feelings to Peri
Despite being rejected following their kiss, Juliet is unable to control her emotions when it comes to Peri next week.
Needing Peri to know where she's at, Juliet confesses her feelings. But how will Peri react?
3. Sparks fly between Sienna and Warren
Although Sienna can't help but blame Warren for dredging up their own past and making Brody feel like he needs his own closure, she's still touched by his supportive advice.
When Warren offers some words of wisdom, Sienna is pleasantly surprised and the spark between them is palpable. And when Warren asks if her new stable lifestyle fulfils her, the sexual chemistry rises. Will Sienna stay faithful to Brody?
4. Liberty gives birth
It's a big week for Liberty – her waters break when she is trying to make amends with Brody, having unwittingly upset him over Buster.
As Liberty searches for Brody in the village, she suddenly goes into labour at Cunningham's Grande Bazaar.
Although Liberty is helped into The Hutch, Misbah is worried that there might be complications with the birth.
However, with Sienna and Brody by her side, Liberty eventually delivers their baby girl. But with so much going on, will Brody and Sienna finally get their happily ever after?
5. Imran is left humiliated
Imran unveils his new eco-friendly water fountain at Cunningham's Grande Bazaar next week, but ends up humiliated when it doesn't exactly go to plan.
As Imran's plans fall apart, money-hungry Cindy capitalises on the opportunity, using it to promote her new range of single-use plastic bottled water instead.
Poor Imran then faces more upset when his humiliating water fountain launch goes viral.
6. Charlie confides in Jack
Hollyoaks teen Charlie is still struggling to process Kyle's death next week, and decides to opens up to Jack.
Confused, Charlie tells Jack that it doesn't feel right being happy after Kyle's death. Determined to offer support, Jack commends him for discussing his feelings and reminds Charlie that he's not on his own if he ever needs to talk.
7. Mandy worries about Darren
Mandy's fears about her partner Darren will rise to the surface once again next week, when she grows concerned about his distracted behaviour.
With Darren obsessing over protecting some duck eggs by the river, he tells Mandy that it's to preserve Kyle's memory as they used to feed the ducks together. However, Mandy's worries intensify when she reads Darren's diary later on.
8. Victor reveals his new plan for Juliet
Keen to take her mind off Peri, Juliet throws herself into working for Victor and tells Sid that she deserves to be higher up the ladder.
When Victor finds Juliet in the village, he acknowledges her ambition but warns her that she needs to stay under the radar for this to work. He also encourages her to move back in with the Nightingales – who he sees as a respectable, middle-class family.
Doing as he says, Juliet heads back to a surprised Romeo and Marnie, and uses her feelings for Peri as a reason for wanting to move back in.
9. Yazz worries about her future with Tom
Yazz grows concerned about her long-term future with Tom next week, when he makes a passing comment about not wanting any more children.
Spotting Yazz's concern, Tom reassures Yazz that he's the happiest he's ever been with her, but are cracks starting to show?
10. Misbah's got a secret
Having returned from her secondment in last night's E4 episode, it's clear that Misbah is hiding something next week.
Leela is convinced that Misbah has got a new man, but is she bang on the money? And will we find out more about Misbah's love interest as the week progresses?
Hollyoaks currently airs new episodes on Mondays to Thursdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first-look screenings at 7pm on E4. Classic episodes, titled Hollyoaks Favourites, air on Fridays at 7pm on E4.
Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.
Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage
Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.
You Might Also Like