10 Holby City storylines airing in April

It's business as usual for Holby throughout April, with a host of gripping stories in the pipeline. While two of our favourite characters prepare for a sad health battle, two go to war and two others grow closer.

Here's our guide to some of the biggest highlights airing this month.

1. Zav vows to expose Cameron

Zav is the one to watch this month as it looks like he's finally about to crack the code regarding Cameron.

Recent episodes have seen Zav become all the more convinced that Cameron is dangerous – something which he will reiterate to a frustrated Donna next week.

With no job, no support, and by the looks of it, no girlfriend (more on that to come), Zav will find himself in an increasingly lonely place as he perseveres in his one-man mission to expose Cameron. But will he triumph? Or will he live to regret crossing the sinister medic?

2. Zav and Donna reach a crossroads

As we mentioned above, Zav's determination to unearth Cameron's secrets could cost him his relationship with Donna for good.

With Cameron planting seeds of doubt in her ear, Donna will begin to grow concerned about Zav's erratic behaviour in scenes airing later this month.

Devastated that Zav is prioritising his feud with Cameron over their future, Donna loses patience and begins to accept that their romance could be over for good.

3. Essie begins the fight for her life

Essie recently discovered that her cancer had returned during a routine six-month check-up.

Therefore it will come as no surprise that her story will be taking centre stage throughout the month, beginning in next week's episode when she's forced to tell Sacha the sad news.

Looking further ahead, Essie prepares for her first round of chemotherapy but urges Sacha not to tell the wider team what's going on.

Sacha is adamant that Essie needs all the support she can get right now, but will he respect her wishes?

4. Sacha pops the question

While April will doubtlessly be a trying time for Essie, there is some light amid the darkness when her partner Sacha proposes.

Sacha is already planning to pop the question, before finding out about Essie's cancer recurrence.

Wanting to reassure Essie that he's going nowhere, Sacha makes a touching declaration of love and asks her to be his wife. What will she say?

5. Nicky gets her biggest opportunity yet

Nicky hasn't had the best start to 2020, but she's about to be offered the biggest opportunity of her career to date.

Nicky is delighted when Jac approaches her with the chance to carry out a challenging heart transplant, but a later development knocks her for six.

6. Jac and Kian's romance begins

This one was actually first teased back in January, but Jac and Kian's friendship is about to take an unexpected – although, if you've read our spoilers, not-so-unexpected – turn.

The pair will find themselves growing closer over the coming weeks and it's not long before they are blurring the boundaries of colleagues, friends and lovers.

But will Jac and Kian's new relationship be able to overcome the inevitable challenges of working together on Darwin? That remains to be seen.

7. Guy returns…

No breaking news here, but yes, Guy Self is making a long-awaited comeback – and he'll be back on screens from next week.

John Michie has reprised his role for a return stint as Holby's infamous doctor Guy for an explosive new story, which is going to shake the hospital clan to the core. Speaking of which...

8. But he's got a big secret

Show bosses have already hinted that Guy's return won't be without its complications, given that the doctor will be heading back to Holby with a very big secret.

Teasing Guy's comeback plot, John told Inside Soap: "I've really enjoyed the writing for Guy in these new episodes, and it's pretty 'out there' towards the end – quite dangerous and dramatic stuff." We're intrigued...

9. Fletch isn't coping

Fletch will find himself under significant pressure over the next few weeks, sparking concern from fellow colleagues – particularly his partner Ange.

As Fletch starts to suffer worrying dizzy spells, he dismisses it as simply being overworked and exhausted. Sadly, we already know that there is a more sinister reason behind the nurse's health decline.

10. Max makes a big announcement

Max is another character who will be feeling the pressure this month, as she struggles with numerous challenges in both her personal and professional life.

With Fletch keen to make a stand against her nursing strategy, Max will eventually take action and announce big changes ahead on Darwin. And not everyone is happy.

Holby City continues on Tuesday, April 7 at 8pm on BBC One.



