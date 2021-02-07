The 10 Highest-Paid Players in This Year’s Super Bowl
More than 100 million people watched the Super Bowl last year, and the audience probably will be higher this year when the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs take on six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With that kind of viewership, every player is in the spotlight. However, the 10 highest-paid players in the game will certainly be expected to deliver. From a name everyone recognizes like Brady to a lesser-known player, Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens, these are the economic stars of Super Bowl LV.
Last updated: Feb. 1, 2021
10. Anthony Hitchens
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: Inside Linebacker
Base Salary: $7,800,000
Signing Bonus: $2,800,000
Roster Bonus: $468,750
Workout Bonus: $200,000
Restructuring Bonus: $1,423,750
Miscellaneous: $0
Cap Hit: $12,692,500
Hitchens is one of the Chiefs’ defensive leaders, with 78 tackles this season. Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo called Hitchens “the glue” of the defense.
9. Jason Pierre-Paul
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Position: Outside Linebacker
Base Salary: $6,500,000
Signing Bonus: $0
Roster Bonus: $6,000,000
Workout Bonus: $0
Restructuring Bonus: $0
Miscellaneous: $300,000
Cap Hit: $12,800,000
Pierre-Paul, 32, had 55 tackles and 9 1/2 sacks for the Bucs this season. He’s well-known for suffering a serious hand injury in a fireworks incident in 2015, resulting in his right index finger being amputated.
8. Donovan Smith
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Position: Left Tackle
Base Salary: $14,500,000
Signing Bonus: $0
Roster Bonus: $0
Workout Bonus: $0
Restructuring Bonus: $0
Miscellaneous: $0
Cap Hit: $14,500,000
In the final year of his three-year deal, Smith occupies perhaps the most important spot on the Buccaneers offensive line as quarterback Tom Brady’s blindside protector.
7. Chris Jones
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: Defensive Tackle
Base Salary: $14,626,000
Signing Bonus: $0
Roster Bonus: $0
Workout Bonus: $0
Restructuring Bonus: $375,000
Miscellaneous: $0
Cap Hit: $15,001,000
Jones is the linchpin of the Chiefs defense, tallying 7 1/2 sacks. He’ll be crucial for Kansas City’s efforts to pressure Tom Brady.
6. Shaquil Barrett
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Position: Outside Linebacker
Base Salary: $15,828,000
Signing Bonus: $0
Roster Bonus: $0
Workout Bonus: $0
Restructuring Bonus: $0
Miscellaneous: $0
Cap Hit: $15,828,000
Barrett didn’t duplicate his amazing 2019 season, when he had 19 1/2 sacks. But the 28-year-old posted eight sacks and 57 tackles.
5. Sammy Watkins
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: Wide Receiver
Base Salary: $7,000,000
Signing Bonus: $8,000,000
Roster Bonus: $875,000
Workout Bonus: $0
Restructuring Bonus: $0
Miscellaneous: $0
Cap Hit: $15,875,000
Watkins, 27, isn’t the first option on the offense anymore but he’s yet another dangerous weapon for Patrick Mahomes. He’s playing on a one-year contract.
4. Tyrann Mathieu
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: Free Safety
Base Salary: $11,150,000
Signing Bonus: $4,933,333
Roster Bonus: $0
Workout Bonus: $250,000
Restructuring Bonus: $0
Miscellaneous: $0
Cap Hit: $16,333,333
The player knowns as the “Honey Badger” tallied six interceptions and 48 tackles. He will be a free agent after concluding a three-year, $42 million deal.
3. Tyreek Hill
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: Wide Receiver
Base Salary: $910,000
Signing Bonus: $1,450,000
Roster Bonus: $15,200,000
Workout Bonus: $180,000
Restructuring Bonus: $0
Miscellaneous: $0
Cap Hit: $17,740,000
The game-breaking receiver, who caught 87 passes for 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, is Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target.
2. Frank Clark
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: Defensive End
Base Salary: $12,000,000
Signing Bonus: $5,200,000
Roster Bonus: $0
Workout Bonus: $500,000
Restructuring Bonus: $1,600,000
Miscellaneous: $0
Cap Hit: $19,300,000
With 29 tackles and six sacks, Clark is a defensive force for the Chiefs. He’s paid like it, in the middle of a five-year, $104,000,000 deal.
1. Tom Brady
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Position: Quarterback
Base Salary: $15,000,000
Signing Bonus: $0
Roster Bonus: $10,000,000
Workout Bonus: $0
Restructuring Bonus: $0
Miscellaneous: $2,375,000
Cap Hit: $27,375,000
The greatest quarterback in NFL history (six Super Bowl titles) left the New England Patriots and immediately made an impact for the Bucs, taking them to the Super Bowl.
Methodology: In order to find the 10 highest-paid players in this year’s Super Bowl (LV), GOBankingRates used Spotrac’s team cap tracker for the 2020 season for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. GOBankingRates then combined the two teams’ active rosters and sorted in terms of (1) total cap hit with the 10 highest-paid players being included in the final list. For the top 10 the following data points were found along with total cap hit: (2) player name; (3) team played for; (4) position; (5) base salary; (6) signing bonus; (7) roster bonus; (8) workout bonus; (9) restructure bonus; and (10) any miscellaneous bonuses. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 25, 2021.
