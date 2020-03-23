10 Heartwarming Acts Of Good Happening In The Age Of Coronavirus

Our current global situation is something that none of us could have imagined just a few months ago. Since originating in Wuhan, COVID-19 has spread rapidly around the world, causing many communities to self-isolate in a bid to flatten the curve and stop the virus spreading.



While the UK government has stopped short of announcing plans for a full-scale lockdown, drastic measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the population, which now include full school closures, flight restrictions and limited use of public transport. The measures, while needed, have left many people feeling anxious, creating an air of tension both online and in the outside world.



Thankfully though, in times of crisis, the best parts of humanity often shine through. While the negative impact of coronavirus continues to dominate global conversation, many acts of kindness are taking place amid the unrest. From local communities offering to collect groceries for elderly neighbours, to teachers tutoring pupils via video call, self-isolation is seeing people band together more than ever before.



So if you are in need of something to smile about, click through to see all the acts of good happening in the world right now.

An online therapy service is offering free sessions to elderly people self-isolating



With many elderly people now self-isolating for extended periods of time, loneliness is becoming an increasing concern.



In order to help with the problem, therapists around the country are offering their services for free via the Help Hub app. Originally starting as a small initiative in west Oxfordshire, the therapy tool is now expanding nationwide, offering vulnerable elderly people free 20-minute sessions online. Photo courtesy of Pret.









Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

How To Beat Loneliness During The Coronavirus

'Feel Good' Is The Freshest Romantic Comedy On TV

Shopping Could Calm Coronavirus Anxiety













