10 great backpacks for commuting, traveling and packing a full day's worth of books

The Herschel Tech Backpack is perfect for commuters that spend a considerable amount of time traveling. (Photo by Herschel)

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Before you splurge on books, pens, supplies and technology ahead of a new school year, you need something to store the aforementioned items and more. It seems every year backpacks become more advanced, more spacious and long-lasting. With hundreds of options on the market, it can be difficult to decide which one to ultimately purchase that meets your standards.

Carryalls should feature comfortable straps, ideally a laptop sleeve and plenty of pockets to protect valuables. Material-wise, they should be manufactured with fabric that repel moisture and most importantly, won't deteriorate over time.

We browsed through a number of options and found 10 carryalls that look great while heading to class or on a trip. A number of them are splurge-worthy, but completely worth it if you take advantage of all the components.

Thanks to UA Storm technology, you have an element-battling, highly water-repellent finish and multiple water-repellent pockets that won't damage valuables.

Ideal for heading straight from class to the spin studio, we love the Kinetic Backpack from Athleta because it boats a laptop zip in the back, dal water bottle compartment and a separate shoe storage bag.

You'll never be short on pockets while sporting this carryall. Between convenient spots to hold a computer keys and water bottles, everything will have a spot.

Perhaps the most popular backpack on this list, this classic Herschel backpack has air mesh back padding, magnetic closures and opens wide at the top to comfortably store essentials. The only problem you'll face is choosing which of the 32 colors to purchase.

This is a great backpack for both travel and daily commuting. It has a convenient luggage trolley slip, shoe compartment and specific spots to keep passports, keys and tech favorites within reach.

Story continues

If you're worried about hurting your back, let The North Face ease that concern. This massive, 41-liter item has a custom injection-molded shoulder straps, a padded mesh back panel with a spine channel and a wicking lumbar panel. Not to mention, a secondary compartment for books and binders.

Tech-savvy individuals should spring for this backpack. It has integrated charging ports for phones, computers and other necessities and in case you happen to leave this behind anywhere, has a distance alarm that sounds if someone else grabs it.

A mix of sporty and stylish, you won't be forced to mix sweaty gym clothes with snacks thanks to side pockets spacious enough to hold and separate them from each other.

One satisfied customer said this backpack was "worth every penny" because "the quality is perfect and so well made." Talk about a glowing endorsement.

Unlike the rest of the packs mentioned, the front bungee system with cinch lets you quickly stash a jacket or other treasures.

More from Yahoo Sports