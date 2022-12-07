10 gorgeous gifts for the super stylish mom, starting at just $20

Marc Fisher, HSN, July, Rudsak

If your mom is your personal style icon, finding a holiday gift that deserves a spot in her highly curated wardrobe can be tough! And if you’ve gifted her a cashmere sweater or winter scarf for the last few years, finding something unique is even harder.

So if you could use a little inspiration, we’ve got you! Keep scrolling to shop 10 gifts ranging from $20 to $268 that any fashionable mama would love — and actually wear.

Holiday gifts for mom under $100

Nordstrom Rack

$20 at Nordstrom Rack

Perfect for all of that upcoming holiday travel, this little jewelry box makes for a great stocking stuffer. It can hold eight pairs of earrings and keeps dainty pieces safe and secure.

Credit: Anthropologie

$48 at Anthropologie

A monogrammed gift always feels extra personal. This half-moon pouch is covered in beautiful embroidery and is currently in stock in all 26 letters.

Credit: HSN

$59 at HSN

Upgrade mom’s wallet situation with this leather card holder. Also available in green and brown, this design has nine card slots and closes with a snap.

Credit: Gola

$75 at Gola

Moms on the go will adore these sneakers from Gola. The vegan tennis-inspired design is ridiculously comfortable and a fun departure from regular white sneakers.

Credit: Birdies

$98 at Birdies

If your mom is more of a loafer or flats person, you can’t go wrong with these velvet flats. Available in over 15 colors, mom will reach for these shoes daily.

Holiday gifts for mom over $100

Credit: SKIMS

$128 at SKIMS

SKIMS’ Drapey Sleep Set comes in sizes XXS-4X and includes a cozy wrap top and matching pants. Trust us — your mom will live in this set for the entire holiday season.

Credit: July

$155 at July

This smartly designed bag will make it a breeze for mom to tote around all of her essentials. This bag fits a 15-inch laptop, has a pass-through slip to easily attach it to luggage and comes with a five-year warranty.

Credit: Rudsak

$165 at Rudsak

Who wouldn’t love to open up a pair of luxe gloves this holiday? These leather gloves are touchscreen-friendly and come in four other colors without shearling if that’s more mom’s style.

Credit: Marc Fisher LTD

$179 at Marc Fisher LTD

Everyone can use a pair of trusty Chelsea boots in their closet. This Marc Fisher LTD pair is super versatile and can easily be dressed up or down. How chic is the metal toe detail?

Credit: g.o.d. Eyewear

$268.78 at g.o.d. Eyewear

If you’re looking to splurge this year, definitely check out g.o.d Eyewear. The sustainable Australian brand only uses high-quality materials like premium Italian Mazzucchelli acetate to craft its fashion-forward glasses.

