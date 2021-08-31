10 gorgeous couches with more than 5,000 ratings on Amazon

If you’re looking for a couch to fit your new home, we’ve rounded up the best couches, loveseats, sectionals, and futons that you can buy on Amazon right now.

Couch shopping can be a real challenge as you test out different models to see which has the right amount of plushness, which matches your aesthetic, or which is affordable for your budget. Add to it the online shopping element, where you can’t feel that plushness or comfort for yourself, and the challenge doubles.

If you’re in need of a new couch or loveseat, but don’t have time or energy to make it to a brick and mortar furniture store, then you’re in luck.

We’ve had good experience shopping for couches online, and one of our favorite places is Amazon. The online retailer offers a huge selection of designs that comes in every shape, size, and color.

We’ve combed through customer reviews and done the research for you, rounding up the best couches on Amazon with over 5,000 reviews, so you know they’re tried-and-true options that won’t disappoint.

1. Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon

Not only is this couch a cozy place to relax, but it looks chic in your home.

You can get art deco design shipped straight to your door.

Yes, this is technically a futon but your guests will never know until you fold it down to make a guest bed. It has a sturdy wooden frame and a tufted backing for added flair.

The dark linen upholstery is easy to clean (but will still hide those stains that happen by accident) so you won’t have to worry about it showing messes.

With over 6,800 reviews, this is a top seller on Amazon as reviewers are infatuated with the way this couch looks. Not only is it a cozy place to relax, but it looks chic in your home.

Get the Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon for $299

2. Serta Rane Collection Convertible Sofa

A couch that is both stylish and comfortable? Mattress brand, Serta, has entered the couch game with this convertible sofa.

Nearly 6,500 reviewers like this couch as an option for small spaces. Many remark that it takes less than 15 minutes to assemble so you’ll be lounging in no time.

Style this couch in an office or spare bedroom so that when you have house guests you can fold down the backside and have an instant extra bed.

Serta Rane Collection Convertible Sofa for $159.99

3. Best Choice Products Faux Leather Futon Sofa

Over 11,000 reviewers have tried this couch and say it’s the perfect couch to comfortably fit two people.

This couch is a multitasker. It’s compact—perfect for small spaces—while also offering convertible features to make it as useful as it is comfortable and sophisticated.

The center cushion comes down to function as a drink holder so you can keep your beverage close by while relaxing. If you’re having overnight guests, then fold down the back and you have an extra bed.

Get the Best Choice Products Faux Leather Futon Sofa for $249.99

4. Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch

This is the perfect sectional for someone looking to add more seating on a budget.

With over 6,000 reviews, this couch is a hit for a reason. Reviewers say it has firm but comfortable cushions, and it looks good in any space.

It features customization options—you can change which side to have a chaise lounge or you can turn that chaise into a moveable ottoman. This is perfect for someone looking to add more seating on a budget.

Get the Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch starting at $349.99

5. DHP Emily Futon with Chrome Legs

With faux black leather and quilted cushioning, this futon is a decorative touch to your seating area.

Forget what you think you know about futons—they’re not just for bachelor pads and college apartments. In fact they could be exactly what you need to fit your sleek, modern aesthetic.

With faux black leather and quilted cushioning, this futon is a decorative touch to your seating area.It has multiple reclining options including laying flat to become a guest sleeping area.

With over 8,000 reviews, reviewers like this item for its simple design and great price.

DHP Emily Futon with Chrome Legs starting at $189

6. Novogratz Brittany Twin Sleeper Sofa

This couch is perfect to put in apartments and homes where you want to create space for guests, but don’t have room for an extra bed.

We love this loveseat that secretly doubles as a bed. It’s perfect to put in apartments and homes where you want to create space for guests, but don’t have room for an extra bed.

It has linen upholstery that comes in a variety of colors, but we’re partial to the mustard yellow that can be a bright neutral for your space. At just 54 inches in length, it takes up less than 5 feet in length so that you can fit it in small places.

It has over 6,800 reviews who like this item for its easy assembly and good looks.

Get the Novogratz Brittany Twin Sleeper Sofa for $539.59

7. Zinus Shalini Upholstered Daybed with USB Ports

The Zinus Shalini daybed has two USB ports so you can plug in a charger without having to get up.

Have you ever been laying on the couch and suddenly your phone has 10% battery left, but you don’t have a charger close by? It’s a total pain.

You’ll banish that problem with the Zinus Shalini daybed that has two USB ports so you can plug in a charger without having to get up.

It has over 36,000 reviews, and it is a fan favorite for its comfort and looks. Put it in your office or living room so you have some leisure space that doubles as a guest bed.

Get the Zinus Shalini Upholstered Daybed with USB ports for $459.98

8. DHP Futon Frame & Mattress

The DHP Futon has a laidback design and that will keep your space mellow so you can unwind at the end of the day.

One perk of a futon is the flexibility that it can offer your space. The DHP futon sofa has 7,200 reviews, many by owners who love the comfort of the mattress, which is great for lounging when it’s in sofa position, but a comfortable full-size bed, too.

It has a laidback design and that will keep your space mellow so you can unwind at the end of the day.

Get the DHP Futon Frame & Mattress for $350.49

9. Walker Edison Elodie

The futon gives you the flexibility of a couch space while also converting to a guest bed when needed.

If you’re living in a studio and worried that you don’t have enough room for a couch, then this sofa and bed combo lets you have both. This is a fantastic futon sofa that has a lofted bed built over it.

It has over 8,300 reviews, many from owners who love this item for its sturdy design at such an affordable price.

The futon gives you the flexibility of a couch space while also converting to a guest bed when needed. We like the geometric metal frame that adds an industrial touch to your space.

Get the Walker Edison Elodie for $347.99

10. Zinus Judy Daybed

By day, it’ll be your favorite refined couch that offers extra seating in your living room or entertaining space.

If you love the look of a bench-style couch, then the Zinus Judy Daybed is a lovely option.

It has charging ports so that you can keep your devices charged at all times. There’s a side reading pocket for your magazines and books.

The Judy daybed can turn into a twin sized bed when needed. But, by day it’ll be your favorite refined couch that offers extra seating in your living room or entertaining space.

Get the Zinus Judy Daybed starting at $450.82

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

