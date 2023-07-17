10 glamorous summer outfits to get you in the holiday mood

Layer chunky gold jewellery on bright whites for a fresh summer look, like Bridgerton actors Golda Rosheuvel and Arsema Thomas at Wimbledon - Getty

For Sharon Stone it’s a thong bikini (as she helpfully demonstrated on Instagram recently). For Naomi Watts it’s a big old straw sun hat; lately one from Dior, but she’ll go with anything that protects her face.

I’m talking about the glamorous catalysts that get you in the holiday mood and keep you there. I’ll make do without the thong bikini – I love a one-piece, particularly if it’s Eres, which provide adequate coverage of the bum without ever looking matronly. They last for years but cost a packet and these days lots of labels do similar styles – from Cos to the wonderful, homegrown Prism London, which has gained a reputation for sustainable, one-size-fits-all gymwear that can double as swimwear.

Put a lid on it: Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman match in coordinating straw hats - Instagram @naomiwatts

Victoria Beckham’s current holiday go-to – or it was in May – is a white cotton romper suit with an integral bustier top. That may not count as a basic for everyone, but it performs lots of tasks in one go – tailored and dressy up top, playful below. And that’s what we need from our holiday clothes, especially if we’re flying – as none of the above clearly ever do – on a budget airline. Zara has a stripy playsuit that’s less va-va-voom, and therefore just the ticket for many of us, and as good on the beach as at an informal taverna.

Guipure Lace Dinner Shirt, £250, ME+EM; Crochet dress, £387, Zimmermann; Linen blend playsuit, £35.99, Zara

This is all about double or triple-virtue items. The flatforms that won’t look too much on the beach but can also slide upscale if required. The carry-on-cum-beach bag that looks sleek enough for when you’re back home. The laid-back dress that’s so striking it defies categories – the Aussie brand Zimmerman is ultra-pricey but timeless (and worth stalking on resale sites, where it’s highly sought after).

A white romper, like Victoria Beckham wears here, is surprisingly versatile - Instagram @victoriabeckham

Another holiday staple that brings the glamour? A shirt in a fabric with a lustrous sheen. The pink one I wear below is from a small, independent Islington-based company, Hai, and it’s good quality. If colour’s not on your agenda, Me + Em have a lovely white guipure-lace dinner shirt at the moment – a category that’s long overdue a revival – and works for the dressiest occasion, with some chunky gold jewellery.

Dress it up: try a shirt in a fabric with a lustrous sheen - Noorunisa

Lisa wears Silk shirt, £158, Hai; Straight leg trousers, £120, & Other Stories; Woven basket, £55, Akatue; Leather shoes, £300, Reformation; Tanzanite and pearl earrings, £145, Carousel Jewels; Gold plated bangle, £275, Tilly Sveaas; Acetate sunglasses, £99, Jigsaw

Other compact deliverers of glamour include orange-red or classic red nail polish. And bronzer: the great Bobbi Brown has just brought out a gel version in her Jones Road range that’s non-sticky and non-oil, leaving you looking natural, but better. Her other holiday beauty tip? ‘Have a blow-dry, even if you’re wearing a ponytail. It makes everything look more groomed.’

Straw hat, £89, All Saints; Gold plated earrings, £89, Amelia Scott; Gel Bronzer, £32, Jones Road

Swimsuit, £80, Prism; Juicy nail polish, £16, Kure Bazaar

Recycled plastic bag, £98, Lalo; Jute espadrilles, £139, Penelope Chilvers

