10 Genius Multipurpose Cleaning Supplies Designed to Save You Time, Space, and Money

Take a quick inventory of your cleaning closet. If it's full of single-use cleaning products like traditional brooms, upright vacuums, wet mops, and too many rolls of paper towels to count, you might want to rethink their efficiency.

Multipurpose cleaning supplies, like robot vacuum and mop combos, wet and dry mops, microfiber cloths and dusters, and steam cleaners, can tackle several types of cleaning tasks. Not only do these hard-working tools save you time when cleaning, but they also seriously free up your storage space because they nix the need for several different devices. Plus, they can save you money by eliminating your refills of paper towels, disposable dusters, and single-use mopping pads.

Below, shop multipurpose workhorses with the collective backing of thousands of real Amazon customers. Our list includes a steam cleaner mop that converts into a handheld steamer for grout and countertops, the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser that removes marks from nearly all surfaces, and a broom specifically designed for pet hair on both carpet and hardwood floors. While a couple of these cleaners are an investment, there are plenty of affordable options, like this microfiber cloth set that works out to just $1 apiece.

Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum and Mop

Of all the cleaning products on the market, few are more convenient than a robot vacuum—however, this robot vacuum-mop combo takes things to a whole new level. The Coredy Robot Vacuum and Mop efficiently cleans floors in as little as 90 minutes, depending on the size of your home. It locks in dust, dirt, and pet hair with its HEPA filter, and it enables a suction boost function when carpet is detected. And with the mop, you won't have to worry about sopping wet floors with its controlled water pump. You can even control, monitor, and schedule cleanings through a remote control, an app on your phone, or voice activation with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Banish paper towels with this 12-pack of reusable microfiber cleaning cloths. Made from durable, absorbent, and quick-drying material, these cloths can be run along countertops, dishes, bathroom surfaces, mirrors, and even cars. They can be used dry for dusting or wet with a cleaning solution for disinfecting, and they're machine-washable for easy upkeep. Shoppers say they won't scratch or leave streaks on delicate surfaces.

PurSteam 10-in-1 Steam Mop Cleaner

Backed by over 25,000 Amazon shoppers, this versatile device will quickly pay for itself. It can be used as a steam mop on hardwood, tile, vinyl, and carpeted flooring to stamp out dirt and stains, and you can easily convert it into a handheld steamer for grout, countertops, glass and mirrors, and windows. Plus, with just a simple attachment switch, it even functions as a garment steamer. The included brush, squeegee, nozzle, and microfiber pad will help you get these jobs done more efficiently.

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

Given its ability to clean just about any surface with just water, it's no wonder the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser is so popular. The durable sponges tackle dirt, grease, and scuff marks on countertops, bathrooms, walls, doorways, baseboards, and even ovens and grills. While the sponges are reusable, they will wear out after a few uses, which is why we recommend having this 10-pack on hand.

Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum

If you're looking for a powerful cordless vacuum but don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on a high-end model, Eureka is your best bet. Its high-level suction effectively removes dirt, dust, and pet hair on all floor types and runs for up to 40 minutes on a single charge. It also converts into a handheld vacuum to clean upholstery, countertops, and car interiors—not bad for $150.

FURemover Pet Hair Broom

Removing pet hair from your home is no easy task—good thing this rubber bristled broom attracts and traps shedded cat and dog fur. You can quickly sweep away stubborn hair on hardwood floors, tile, carpet, and rugs. It even works as a squeegee and can extend up to 60 inches for hard-to-reach places.

Scrub Daddy Sponge Set

A Shark Tank phenomenon, the versatile and durable Scrub Daddy, has become a beloved cleaning tool for thousands. The texture of the sponge is dependent on the temperature of the water it's soaked in—use cold water for a firm sponge that can tackle stubborn messes and warm water for a flexible scrubber on delicate surfaces. You can use it on glass, stainless steel, cast iron, nonstick pans, leather, baseboards, walls, and more.

Uppercut Microfiber Duster Set

This reusable duster set comes with a telescoping pole and three attachments that can clean furniture, decor, fans, blinds, and vents. The duster extends from 30 to 100 inches in length, and the brushes have 360-degree flexibility to work into nooks and crannies. Plus, the brushes are all reusable with a quick hand wash.

Bissell Steam Shot Deluxe Hard-Surface Cleaner

This best-selling hard-surface steam cleaner from Bissell proves that a truly clean home is all in the details. It comes with several attachments, including a nozzle, extension hose, flat scraping tool, window squeegee, and grout brush. It heats up in just 30 seconds and easily cleans ceramic, vinyl, granite, stainless steel, marble, sealed hardwood, and even fabrics.

Bona Microfiber Floor Mop

You can sweep and mop with this microfiber mop set that over 16,000 Amazon shoppers love. It comes with a dusting pad and a cleaning pad to grab dust, dirt, hair, and allergens whether they're wet or dry. The pads are machine-washable for easy maintenance.