10 Genius Fall 2023 Outfits to Start Prepping Now

When the weather is hot and humid, the sun shines into the evening, and “out of office” means “by the pool,” it’s unlikely you’re thinking about anything remotely associated with fall. But — record scratch — the season isn't that far away. Stores are already pushing their back-to-school products and promos, and our favorite coffee shops serve pumpkin-spiced sips as early as August.

If it’s all too soon for you, we get it. But if, like me, you live for the cool weather, there’s no time like the present to start brainstorming some fall outfit ideas you can bookmark for the cooler days ahead. Ahead, we rounded up some of the looks we’ll be sporting in the upcoming season, should you need some (early) inspiration.



Back-to-School-Inspired

Whether or not you’re going back to school in any capacity this fall is irrelevant. As far as we’re concerned, autumn will forever be associated with classrooms, binders, number two pencils, and the academic aesthetic. From light to dark academia, there’s a grown-up back-to-school fit for every personal style. Still, we especially love this modern take on the schoolgirl uniform that swaps a gingham jumper for a leather mini dress, and a blue button-down instead of a traditional white dress shirt.

Something Comfy-Cute for Errands

Need your PSL fix or to run to the grocery store? This look will get you there in style and comfort. What could be easier than a maxi bodycon dress and your favorite sweatshirt overtop? The contrast of something fitted against something baggy is always a win, and thanks to Sandra Bullock’s style circa 1998, we know that sneakers go with dresses, so ditch the heels and let your feet relax.

Add Pops of Leather

Leather leggings, jackets, boots, bags, and accessories can all toughen up an outfit. So if you’re stepping out in a sweet sweater dress or an oversized flannel, use a leather piece (or two) to add some texture and dimension.

Layer on a Statement Coat

Coat outfits are what they sound like, outfits that center around your outerwear. In this case, a statement coat, like a duster or quilted style, is the focus. The best part about these looks is you can wear foundational pieces underneath, alleviating some of the pressure to style your entire outfit.

A Jersey for Sporting Events

Autumn is riddled with sports events — football, baseball, basketball, and hockey, just to name a few. Even if you don’t consider yourself a sports fanatic, it can be fun to dress the part when you get invited to watch (or simply eat chicken fingers at) a game. And don’t limit yourself to the tired jeans and a jersey combo — there is plenty of jersey outfit inspiration floating around, in case you need ideas.

A Sweater Dress for Harvest Festivals

No fall wardrobe is complete without at least one sweater dress. Some seasonal activities, like harvest festivals and bonfires, call for something casual yet elevated. A sweater dress is the perfect one-and-done ensemble you can style up or down accordingly, and serves as a cozy defense against the brisk weather.

Layers for Unpredictable Weather

The beginning of fall can be tricky to navigate because as you're transitioning from one season to the next, so is the weather. On days when the forecast reads chilly in the morning, but warm by the afternoon, layers make the same-day transition less of a headache.

Unexpected Knits

You shouldn’t have to sacrifice style for warmth or vice-versa and, luckily, you don’t have to. While layers are always a win, you can also look out for heavier sweaters with functional button details and experiment with your bottom pairings. For example, if you’re wearing a heavy turtleneck, opt for a mini or midi skirt and tights, or try leather pants.

A Flannel for Apple Picking

Flannel feels like the unofficial uniform of apple and pumpkin picking. Grab your favorite and prepare for all the photo opps (because there will be a lot of them). Jeans may be the standard pairing, but we like an unexpected pop of color — with practical shoes, of course.

A Lax Take on Quiet Luxury

The theme of fall is cozy, but when you think of “Quiet Luxury,” you probably associate the aesthetic with all things classy, elevated, and Succession-themed. For fall 2023, we’re dismissing the idea that the concepts are mutually exclusive. To channel the vibe this fall, opt for athleisure pieces in neutral colors and earth tones with buttery materials. A clean pair of white sneakers is a must, and bonus points if you can accessorize with ballet-inspired items, like turtleneck bodysuits and knit arm warmers.



