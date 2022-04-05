10 awesome outdoor toys for kids to play with this spring

Rachel Murphy, Reviewed
10 fun toys your kids will love using outside this spring
Outdoor toys for kids like bubble machines and trampolines will keep them busy in the backyard for hours.

We’ve rounded up 10 top-rated outdoor toys that toddlers and big kids alike can enjoy now that warmer weather is here to stay awhile.

1. Step2 Springtime Wheelbarrow

Nothing says spring quite like a toy wheelbarrow&#x002014;and it&#39;s an ideal way for your curious toddler to help you plant a new garden for the season.
Need some help in the garden? Enlist your toddler to schlep tools and small plants in your backyard with the Step2 Springtime Wheelbarrow for kids. Fill the wheelbarrow with plants and garden tools for some outdoor fun or use it to push around stuffed animals and other toys indoors. The push toy comes with a hand rake and trowel that can be placed in the wheelbarrow's built-in storage area when not in use.

Get the Springtime Wheelbarrow by Step2 from Walmart for $49.99

2. Little Tikes TotSports T-Ball Set

Spring sports may not be in session, but your toddler can still practice their swing with this t-ball set.
Warm weather means outdoor sports like t-ball are back in season, and the Little Tikes TotSports T-Ball set is the perfect way to practice at home. The set comes with an oversized plastic bat, two balls, and a tee. You'll get plenty of use out of this all year long since the toy is adjustable—and it’s great for encouraging hand-eye coordination for ages 2 to 4. Short on space? The set easily breaks down and can be hung on the wall.

Get the LittleTikes TotSports T-Ball Set from Walmart for $14.88

3. Melissa & Doug Toy Gardening Tote Tool Set

It doesn&#39;t get much cuter than a kid-friendly set of garden tools for spring.
Spring is an ideal time to start a garden with kids of any age. Gardening is a simple, hands-on way for kids to learn about where food comes from. To be a successful gardener, they need a set of kid-friendly gardening tools. Melissa & Doug's Toy Gardening Tote Set comes with a hand rake, hand shovel, spray bottle, and colorful tote bag intended for children ages 3 and up.

Get the Melissa & Doug Toy Gardening Tote Set With Tools on Amazon for $12.99

4. Merax Trampoline

Refine those hoop skills with the Merax Trampoline basketball hoop attachment.
If your kids are bored at home, send them out to bounce on one of the best trampolines for backyards. The trampoline is 15 feet in diameter and has a weight limit of 375 pounds—enough to fit a couple of kids at a time, depending on size. Even better, it has a six-foot-high enclosure and padded coils to protect kids during falls. There’s also a basketball net, so you can round up the entire neighborhood to shoot some hoops for a game of Slamball. Trampolines are outdoor toys for kids ages 6 and up.

Get the Merax Trampoline with Safety Enclosure Net on Amazon for $499.99

5. Lifetime Geometric Dome Climber Play Center

Your kids will love climbing and hanging from this sturdy backyard climbing dome.
Bring the park to your backyard with this popular dome climber play center. With over 8,600 Amazon reviews and a 5-star rating, the Lifetime Geometric Dome Climber Play Center is designed for kids ages 3 to 10 and has a weight limit of 600 pounds.

The 60-inch-tall dome is available in several colors, including earth tone and primary, and is made from metal. It also features hand grips to help your kids safely climb all over.

Get the Lifetime Geometric Dome Climber Play Center on Amazon for $249.99

6. Casdon Toys Dyson Ball Toy Vacuum

Spring cleaning, but make it fun with a toy vacuum that offers real suction.
Spring cleaning isn’t just for parents—kids can get in on the chores, too, with the Dyson Ball Toy Vacuum. My toddler loves to get out this toy and vacuum right alongside me. Not only does this toy encourage pretend play, but it does have a working suction function and makes vacuum noises just like the real thing.

Get the Casdon Toys Dyson Ball Toy Vacuum on Amazon for $14.99

7. Step2 Wild Whirlpool Water Table

Fill the table with water and let them play, or use it inside on a rainy spring day.
Water play is a great sensory activity for little kids. If you have a big enough yard or balcony (and access to a nearby [hose](https://www.reviewed.com/home-outdoors/best-right-now/the-best-garden-hoses)), a water table like the Little Tikes Fish 'n Splash Water Table will keep the kids occupied for hours.

The outdoor toy for kids has a 5-star Amazon rating out of more than 5,000 reviews with many noting the table is the "perfect size" and "lots of fun." It comes with accessories like a toy fishing pole, five floating critters, a water cup, and a fishing net.

Get the Step2 Wild Whirlpool Water Table With 11-Piece Accessory Set from Walmart for $64.99

8. Motoworx Toy Rocket Launcher

The rocket launcher folds up for easy storage, so you can easily pack it up and take it to the park or beach.
Nothing has brought my space-obsessed children more joy than this toy rocket launcher with a 4.5-star rating from over 20,000 Amazon reviews. The toy includes eight red, yellow and blue foam rockets that can reach heights of up to 100 feet. Stomping on the pump to make the rockets fly provides endless entertainment for both of my kids, ages 4 and 9, and we love how simple it is to set up and play with.

Get the Motoworx Toy Rocket Launcher on Amazon for $19.99

9. Seven-first Palm Tree Sprinkle and Splash Water Play Pad

This Palm Tree Sprinkle and Splash Water Play Pad by Seven-first is a quick and easy way for kids to stay cool.
Give your kids their own slice of paradise when you blow up the Palm Tree Sprinkle and Splash Water Play Pad in the backyard. This inflatable splash pad, made from PVC, measures 62 inches tall, and has a 72-inch basin for your kids, ages 5 and up, to splash in. Water shoots from the top of the palm tree and the sides of the pool to keep them occupied for hours on sweltering summer days.

Get the Seven-first Palm Tree Sprinkle and Splash Water Play Pad on Amazon for $39.99

10. Banzai Bump N Bounce Body Bumpers

The Banzai Bump N Bounce Body Bumpers is an outdoor toy for kids ages 4 to 12.
Let them “get ther ya-yas out” when they run around the backyard wearing this set of Banzai Bump N Bounce Body Bumpers. The inflatable (and wearable) outdoor toy for kids comes in red and blue and is recommended for ages four to 12. It’s made from PVC and includes a repair patch kit should any holes appear.

This cushiony outdoor toy, which has a 4.5-star rating out of more than 7,700 Amazon reviews, is easy to slip on and off for hours of bumping and bouncing play that will leave your kids asking for more. Reviewers recommend blowing up the body bouncers with a small pump or your mouth.

Get the Banzai Bump N Bounce Body Bumpers on Amazon for $21.99

