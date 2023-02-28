10 Fresh Ways to Style a Duster for Spring 2023

Long, dark, and handsome, dusters are *the moment.*

People have been wearing dusters for ages, but despite being tailor-made for layering and available in a variety of finishes from knits to leather, dusters tend to quietly trend without ever going fully mainstream. (We heartily disagree with this. A duster for one and all! May 2023 be the year of the duster!) Although the piece is incredibly versatile, figuring out how to style a duster coat can be a bit of a headache, especially since proportions and balance come into play.

However, this cool, effortless layer will fit right in with your weekly wardrobe rotation, and there are dozens of ways to style a duster in 2023, from super casual to ultra-chic. To get you started, here are 10 very fresh duster coat outfit ideas to try this spring.

With Baggy Clothing

A great duster plays well with volume and you can pull those dramatic lines into what you wear under your duster as well. Wide-leg pants and a loose crop top keep things looking effortless. Pop on a platform heel to add a touch of glamour.

Shop Similar: Madewell Poplin Oversized Supercrop Ex-Boyfriend Shirt, $82

To Soften a Bold Print

If you've got a bold dress, jumpsuit, or matching set languishing in your closet that you can't quite find the courage to wear out, a duster might just be the push you need to finally break it out. Dusters can swallow up whatever you've got on underneath, which isn't always a pro, but in the case of a super bold print, a neutral duster might be just what you need.

Shop Similar: Cider Everyday Illusion Psychedelic Swirl Jumpsuit, $36

With Elevated Athleisure

Celebrity stylist Shea Daspin previously gushed to InStyle about the casual possibilities dusters provide. "Depending on what climate you live in, you can wear the duster alone as a jacket, layer a hoodie underneath, or a trench on top,” Daspin said. Take a page out of Daspin's stylish book by sweeping a duster on over your comfiest sweats and sneakers. Want to skew slightly more chic? A corset top over a long-sleeve knit has you covered.

Shop Similar: Weinsanto Women's Colorblock Baggy Joggers, $848

Over a Turtleneck

Show off your cinched waist with a sleekly inspired 'fit. The lengthening effect a turtleneck or mock turtleneck offers is definitely enhanced by the long lines of a duster coat.

Shop Similar: Everlane Pima Micro-Rib Turtleneck, $50



With a Modern Canadian Tuxedo

We're not recommending everyone rush outside in their most matchy-matchy denim-on-denim set, but we are saying that such a look, when modernized with tasteful touches like subtle prints or distressed finishes, pairs well with a duster.

Shop Similar: Free People Rider Denim Vest Suit, $168



With Thigh-High Boots

We've already established that dusters pair well with major "fashion moment" statement pieces and is there really a bigger, better fashion statement than a sumptuous pair of thigh-high boots? We think not. When styling a duster with thigh-high boots, don't be afraid of creating a little contrast with color.

Shop Similar: Gianvito Rossi 100mm Glove Leather Over-The-Knee Boots, $879 (Originally $1,795)

Pair With Neons

The sheer size of a duster jacket can overwhelm an outfit, but you can balance out the length and volume of a duster by wearing it over a neon 'fit and tossing a few technicolor accessories into the mix. Jewelry, knitwear, and a handbag or purse in shades of electric blue and green go above and beyond to brighten up this heavyweight outerwear.

Shop Similar: Studiocult Flame Bag in Bunsen Burner Blue, $160

Over a Sheer 'Fit

A duster can also give you the confidence to indulge in a major trending fashion moment: a sheer outfit. The length and bulk of this style of coat can offer the coverage you need to feel confident and secure in even the most diaphanous chiffon slip.

Shop Similar: Free People Push Send Mini Slip Dress, $60

With a Romantic Dress

Just like game recognizes game, the long lines of a duster are elevated and enhanced when paired with a full-bodied skirt or dress. When styling a duster with a romantic dress, aim to match up any pleated or draped details for some serious sartorial synchronicity.

Shop Similar: Reformation Andee Dress, $378



With Fishnets

Often considered a polarizing accessory, fishnets are undoubtedly cool, but can be a bit much. Thankfully, there's a jacket for that. In fact, fishnets can seem almost subtle when peeking out from underneath a duster jacket. Pairing fishnet stockings or tights with a bright pop of color or an eye-catching print rather than an all-black look also serves to tone down and elevate them.

Shop Similar: Natori Double Weave Net Tights, $32



