These 10 Fort Worth gas stations have the cheapest prices in town this week

Gas prices in Texas and Fort Worth have gone down “nearly every day since a month ago,” according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

But even with that promising trend, De Haan said “I see basically no chance of sub $2 prices” by Christmas.

The optimism was based on gas prices dropping during Thanksgiving week as “cost of oil edged lower on fears of economic slowdowns elsewhere around the globe,” according to Automobile Association of America, the leading motoring and leisure travel membership organization in the country.

Source: GasBuddy.com

Costco

8900 Tehama Ridge Pkwy

$2.42

Sam’s Club

8351 Anderson Blvd

$2.43

Sam’s Club

4400 Bryant Irvin Rd

$2.46

Murphy Express

841 W Rendon Crowley Rd

$2.48

Walmart

5301 Sycamore School Rd

$2.49

Walmart

4550 Heritage Trace Pkwy

$2.49

Murphy USA

4611 N. Tarrant Pkwy.

$2.49

Exxon/7-Eleven

3505 Heritage Trace Pkwy

$2.51

Costco

5300 Overton Ridge Blvd.

$2.52

Walmart

5336 Golden Triangle Blvd

$2.52