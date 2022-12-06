These 10 Fort Worth gas stations have the cheapest prices in town this week
Gas prices in Texas and Fort Worth have gone down “nearly every day since a month ago,” according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
But even with that promising trend, De Haan said “I see basically no chance of sub $2 prices” by Christmas.
The optimism was based on gas prices dropping during Thanksgiving week as “cost of oil edged lower on fears of economic slowdowns elsewhere around the globe,” according to Automobile Association of America, the leading motoring and leisure travel membership organization in the country.
10 Gas Stations in Fort Worth with the cheapest gas
Source: GasBuddy.com
Costco
8900 Tehama Ridge Pkwy
$2.42
Sam’s Club
8351 Anderson Blvd
$2.43
Sam’s Club
4400 Bryant Irvin Rd
$2.46
Murphy Express
841 W Rendon Crowley Rd
$2.48
Walmart
5301 Sycamore School Rd
$2.49
Walmart
4550 Heritage Trace Pkwy
$2.49
Murphy USA
4611 N. Tarrant Pkwy.
$2.49
Exxon/7-Eleven
3505 Heritage Trace Pkwy
$2.51
Costco
5300 Overton Ridge Blvd.
$2.52
Walmart
5336 Golden Triangle Blvd
$2.52