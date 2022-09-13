Here are 10 Fort Worth-area high school football players to watch in Week 4

Week 4 of the Texas high school football season starts Thursday and expect more great performances from Fort Worth-area football players.

Keep an eye out for these 10 players this week:

Chris Gee, Sr., RB/LB, FW Paschal: Gee is coming off a great performance against Dallas Kimball last week where he gained 212 yards of total offense and scored four touchdowns, including the game-winning 17-yarder to send the Panthers to 3-0 for the first time since 2015. According to 247Sports, Gee is ranked as the 85th best Class of 2023 player in the state. Paschal looks to improve to 4-0 when it hosts North Crowley to open district.

Jake Wilson, Sr., QB, Byron Nelson: Wilson enters Week 4 with the most passing yards in the Fort Worth area. He’s the only quarterback with over 1,000 yards through the first three games (1,047). He also has 10 touchdown passes. Wilson is coming off 486 yards and four TDs against Braswell as the Bobcats set a program record with 79 points scored. Byron is 3-0 and faces Fossil Ridge.

S’Maje Burrell, Sr., LB, North Crowley: The 4-star Texas commit played a huge part in the Panthers’ 28-20 win over Lovejoy last week. Burrell, No. 12 in the Star-Telegram Top 100, led a defense that held Lovejoy to 30 points under its season average. North Crowley is 3-0 for the first time since 2005. Burrell made several big hits and deflected a pass that led to an interception.

Gage Ellis, Sr., WR, Boswell: Ellis is a top deep threat and ranks second in the area with 437 yards receiving after three weeks. He’s also No. 1 with seven touchdown catches. In three games, Ellis has gone over 100 yards three times and is averaging 27 yards per catch. Boswell takes on Euless Trinity and with the Trojans allowing nearly 40 points per game, Ellis and QB Sawyer Farr could be in for a big night.

Logan Cundiff, Jr., QB, Fossil Ridge: Cundiff had a monster game in the Panthers’ 39-34 win over Arlington. He accounted for 324 yards and five touchdowns. He has 600 yards passing and seven TDs through three weeks.

Landon Ransom-Goelz, Sr., WR, Byron Nelson: The 3-star Rice commit had over 200 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns against Braswell. He’s third in the Fort Worth-area with 436 yards receiving and five touchdowns this season.

Trey Wilson, Sr., LB/DL, LD Bell: Bell is 3-0 for the first time since 2012 and looks to go to 4-0 when it hosts Chisholm Trail in a district opener. Last week, Wilson had 24 tackles, 14 solo tackles, one sack and a forced fumble during a 10-7 win over Arlington Sam Houston. Wilson is No. 1 in the area with 54 total tackles.

Kelby Valsin, Sr., WR, Arlington Bowie: The 3-star Texas Tech commit had himself a day in the Vols’ win over Plano with 199 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Valsin is leading the area in receiving with 451 yards overall, 150 yards per game and 30 yards per catch. Bowie looks for a second straight win when it plays Royse City.

Malachi Cunningham, Fr., DB, Cleburne: What does Cunningham have for an encore? The Yellowjackets open district at Granbury and the freshman defensive back is coming off a breakout game in just his third varsity contest. Cunningham led the defense with two interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovery against Killeen.

Jacob Vaughan, Sr., QB, Argyle Liberty Christian: Vaughan and the Warriors look to move to 3-1 when they host Grapevine Faith this week. Vaughan is off to a great start to the season as he sits in third with 906 yards passing. He’s averaging 302 yards per game and has thrown for seven touchdowns.