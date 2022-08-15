10 Footwear Releases Happening This Week
Retro sneakers take over this week's release calendar from the return of the Reebok Question to AMBUSH's revival of the Nike Air Adjust Force.
Notable collabs dropping over the next few days include Salehe Bembury's Crocs Pollex Clog in "Cobbler," ICE STUDIOS' soft blue ASICS GEL-Kayano and thisisneverthat's duo of New Balance silhouettes.
Read on for ten of our favorite releases happening this week.
Air Jordan 14 "Ginger"
Release Date: August 17
Price: $210 USD
SKU: 487471-701
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Reebok Question Mid "Blue Toe"
Release Date: August 18
Price: $160 USD
SKU: GX0227
Where to Buy: Reebok
Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog "Cobbler"
Release Date: August 18
Price: $85 USD
SKU: TBA
Where to Buy: Nike
AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force "Summit White/ Black"
Release Date: August 19
Price: $210 USD
SKU: DM8465-100
Where to Buy: SNKRS
AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force "Black/ Psychic Purple"
Release Date: August 19
Price: $210 USD
SKU: DM8465-001
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Nike Air Max 97 "Medium Brown/ Pink Foam"
Release Date: August 19
Price: $185 USD
SKU: DQ8996-200
Where to Buy: SNKRS
ICE STUDIOS x ASICS GEL-Kayano 14
Release Date: August 19
Price: $150 USD
SKU: 1201A514-400
Where to Buy: ASICS
thisisneverthat x New Balance 1906
Release Date: August 19
Price: $150 USD
SKU: M1906RTI
Where to Buy: New Balance
thisisneverthat x New Balance 2002R
Release Date: August 19
Price: $150 USD
SKU: M2002RTH
Where to Buy: New Balance
Air Jordan 13 "French Blue"
Release Date: August 19
Price: $200 USD
SKU: 414571-164
Where to Buy: Nike