10 Footwear Releases Happening This Week

Retro sneakers take over this week's release calendar from the return of the Reebok Question to AMBUSH's revival of the Nike Air Adjust Force.

Notable collabs dropping over the next few days include Salehe Bembury's Crocs Pollex Clog in "Cobbler," ICE STUDIOS' soft blue ASICS GEL-Kayano and thisisneverthat's duo of New Balance silhouettes.

Read on for ten of our favorite releases happening this week.

Air Jordan 14 "Ginger"

Release Date: August 17

Price: $210 USD

SKU: 487471-701

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Reebok Question Mid "Blue Toe"

Release Date: August 18

Price: $160 USD

SKU: GX0227

Where to Buy: Reebok

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog "Cobbler"

Release Date: August 18

Price: $85 USD

SKU: TBA

Where to Buy: Nike

AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force "Summit White/ Black"

Release Date: August 19

Price: $210 USD

SKU: DM8465-100

Where to Buy: SNKRS

AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force "Black/ Psychic Purple"

Release Date: August 19

Price: $210 USD

SKU: DM8465-001

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Nike Air Max 97 "Medium Brown/ Pink Foam"

Release Date: August 19

Price: $185 USD

SKU: DQ8996-200

Where to Buy: SNKRS

ICE STUDIOS x ASICS GEL-Kayano 14

Release Date: August 19

Price: $150 USD

SKU: 1201A514-400

Where to Buy: ASICS

thisisneverthat x New Balance 1906

Release Date: August 19

Price: $150 USD

SKU: M1906RTI

Where to Buy: New Balance

thisisneverthat x New Balance 2002R

Release Date: August 19

Price: $150 USD

SKU: M2002RTH

Where to Buy: New Balance

Air Jordan 13 "French Blue"

Release Date: August 19

Price: $200 USD

SKU: 414571-164

Where to Buy: Nike