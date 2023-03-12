10 Floral Dresses, Blouses, and Skirts That Are Easy to Style for Spring — Starting at $9

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Amazon Floral Tops Skirts Dresses Roundup Tout

People / Tyler Roeland

Spring will be here soon enough, so now's the time to start swapping out your chunky sweaters for seasonable blouses and breezy dresses. Floral patterns are often a go-to print and while bold, they're much easier to incorporate into your wardrobe than you may think.

If you're not sure where to start, Amazon has a curated section filled with floral dresses, blouses, and skirts that are not only great for spring, but are surprisingly easy to style, too. With cute tops that can easily be worn with your favorite jeans and skirts you can pair with a simple tee, you can incorporate any of these floral finds into your pre-existing wardrobe.

We're featuring our top picks from Amazon's floral curation that you can wear to any occasion, and prices start at just $9.

Shop Floral Dresses, Blouses, and Skirts from Amazon

RELATED: 16 Spring-Ready Nordstrom Home Finds That Start at $10, from Floral Sheet Sets to Colorful Candles

If you're feeling a statement piece that's comfy and can take you straight from the office to dinner, check out this Nightrevery's Floral Maxi Skirt with Bow Knot. The maxi skirt is made from a lightweight, 100 percent polyester fabric and features a front-facing bow, an elastic waistband, a high-waisted fit, and zipper closure. It comes in five colors, including orange, pink, and blue, and is available in sizes S–XL.

Story continues

One shopper said they simply "love this skirt" and described it as "super soft" and "fits spot on." Whichever color you go for, the skirt can be paired with a black tank top and denim jacket, or a plain white T-shirt and some sneakers to really let the print stand out.

Amazon Floral Tops Skirts Dresses Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Nightrevery Floral Maxi Skirt with Bow Knot, $16.99; amazon.com

When it comes to spring fashion, you can't go wrong with a ruffle sleeve. The Blencot Ruffle Off Shoulder Blouse is made from 100 percent polyester and has three-quarter sleeves, a front bow, and an off-the-shoulder fit. It's available in nine colors and floral patterns, including orange and pink, black and white, and sky blue, and in sizes S–XXL. Whether paired with jeans or a pencil skirt, this blouse can be dressed up or down. Just be sure to wash by hand in cold water and dry flat to keep the top looking its best.

The blouse is steadily becoming a favorite among shoppers, with one reviewer calling it a "lightweight" and "super cute top." They added, "The elastic cuffs on the sleeves allow you to adjust the sleeve length from full length up to elbow length." They even said they loved it so much, they've already ordered a second.

Amazon Floral Tops Skirts Dresses Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Blencot Ruffle Off Shoulder Blouse, $29.99; amazon.com

A floral dress might seem like a daunting piece to pull off, but the Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Floral Mini Dress can be paired with sandals, flats, or sneakers, and any number of spring coats for a pulled-together outfit. The mini dress is made from 95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex, with three button closures in the back. It features a deep V-neck, back cutout, flared sleeves, and a ruffled neck and hemline. Choose from a whopping 42 colors and prints, in sizes XS–XXL.

The dress has racked up more than 11,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, and one reviewer shared that it's "not too short for someone that's tall" and is "flattering in the bust area." While they admit that the dress is a little difficult to button in the back without assistance, they've still "bought this dress in many colors."

Amazon Floral Tops Skirts Dresses Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Floral Mini Dress, $39.99 (orig. $39.99–$51.99); amazon.com

Don't be afraid to embrace floral prints this spring. Amazon has all of the tops, skirts, and dresses you need to give your wardrobe a pop of color. Keep scrolling to check out more picks.

Amazon Floral Tops Skirts Dresses Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Floerns Floral Boho Mini Skirt, $9.09–$12.99; amazon.com

Amazon Floral Tops Skirts Dresses Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Ckikiou Plus Size Floral Batwing Chiffon Blouse, $14.99 (orig. $43.30); amazon.com

Amazon Floral Tops Skirts Dresses Roundup

Amazon



Buy It! MakeMeChic Plus Size Floral Button Down Blouse, $16.99–$30.99; amazon.com

Amazon Floral Tops Skirts Dresses Roundup

Amazon



Buy It! Agnes Orinda Plus Size V-Neck Blouse, $25.49–$26.49; amazon.com

Amazon Floral Tops Skirts Dresses Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Vlojelry Flower Knit Cardigan, $31.99; amazon.com

Amazon Floral Tops Skirts Dresses Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Square Neck Boho Dress, $39.99–$40.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com



Amazon Floral Tops Skirts Dresses Roundup

Amazon



Buy It! Chartou Floral Pleated Chiffon Maxi Skirt, $24.89; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.