More than 10 firefighters injured in Los Angeles explosion

Emergency services respond to an explosion in downtown Los Angeles that has injured firefighters - AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio

Eleven firefighters in the United States have been injured after a fire in a commercial building caused an explosion and spread to nearby structures, fire officials said.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said the condition of the wounded firefighters was not known.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 11 firefighters suffered burns injuries.

About 230 responders battled the blaze in downtown Los Angeles as it spread to other buildings in the city's Little Tokyo area on Saturday evening (local time).

Flames could be seen billowing from the area at 7.30pm (2.30am GMT Sunday), about an hour after the blaze began.

"Firefighters have moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, and a medical branch has been created for treating and transporting injured firefighters," the fire department said.

LAFD said the explosion led to a mayday call, which has been upgraded to a major emergency.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters work the scene of a structure fire - AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Emergency services crews are at the scene. LA Police Department explained the scale of the fire and urged people to pray for those battling the blaze.

"We are on scene at this major fire emergency in Downtown LA, that resulted in an explosion and mayday call, with initial reports of several firefighters injured. Please keep our brave @LAFD firefighters in your prayers," LAPD wrote on social media.

We are on scene at this major fire emergency in Downtown LA, that resulted in an explosion and mayday call, with initial reports of several firefighters injured. Please keep our brave @LAFD firefighters in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/5pW6lk2Tjl — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 17, 2020

Los Angeles Police Department officers at the scene of a structure fire that injured multiple firefighters - AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

LA Fire Department Captain Erik Scott said it was a "very difficult situation and a very significant incident in Los Angeles".

Story continues

He said firefighters received a call at 6.26pm about a structure fire. They arrived to find a one-storey commercial building ablaze.

"We commenced an aggressive fire attack in an offensive mode," Captain Scott said.

He said there was a "significant"explosion as firefighters made their way into the building. The fire was upgraded to a major emergency and back-up was called.

The fire was extinguished nearly two hours after the first alarm.

A business in the building, The occupancy was doing business as Smoke Tokes warehouse distributor, which is understood to be a supplier for making butane honey oil.

"The cause of this fire is of paramount concern and it remains under active investigation," Captain Scott said.