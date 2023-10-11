10 of My Favorite Beauty and Fashion Finds to Shop Before October Prime Day Wraps — Up to 63% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

These last-minute deals start at $17.

Amazon/ InStyle

The time has come; today is officially the last day of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, meaning tons of coveted deals across the retailer’s beauty, fashion, and home categories will come to an end. In other words, you’ll soon have to start paying full price again (bleh). But I couldn’t leave you without giving you one last chance to secure some of the best discounts across Amazon. So, unless you want to pay big bucks, I recommend checking out some of my favorite bargains below, starting at just $17.

Last-Minute Amazon Beauty Deals

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

Amazon

$140

$71

Buy on Amazon

It may be your last chance to secure some of the hottest beauty items on Amazon, but that doesn’t mean the virtual shelves are wiped clean. Consider adding Solawave’s 4-in-1 Facial Wand to your cart while it’s still 49 percent off. Not only are celebrities, such as Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Jennifer Coolidge fans of the product, but it actually works. I use the red light therapy setting nearly every night and my dark spots and fine lines have improved ever since. Trust me on this one; it’s a must-buy.

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Amazon

$46

$30

Buy on Amazon

If you’re like me and can’t resist a glass of happy hour wine, then the Crest 3D Whitestrips are for you. Packed with 44 strips and two rapid one-hour treatments, you’ll be flashing your shiny whites to everyone you meet. My boyfriend is among over 74,000 fans who love this solution: “These strips save me as an actor,” he said. “I drink a lot of coffee, so I need all of the help I can get.”

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Amazon

$24

$17

Buy on Amazon

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is yet another unbeatable savings opportunity that’s almost gone. It comes from the brand Sydney Sweeney calls her “favorite” and has racked up an impressive roster of celebrity users, including Kelly Ripa, Kendall Jenner, and Drew Barrymore. I like to use it before bedtime, layering a dollop of the yummy formula onto my lips. By morning, my chapped skin is moisturized and supple.

Story continues

Oral-B iO Series 8 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Amazon

$250

$170

Buy on Amazon

I guess I have a thing for oral hygiene, but shouldn’t everyone? I didn’t know I could have a favorite toothbrush, but Oral-B’s iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush proved otherwise. This smart toothbrush keeps my teeth sparkling, offering an interactive display, customizable settings, sensors, and more. Best of all, it’s 32 percent off.

Last-Minute Amazon Fashion Deals

Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Leggings

Amazon

$40

$20

Buy on Amazon

Now’s the best time to revamp your fall wardrobe and look ahead toward the chillier winter months. Last year, fleece-lined leggings like Ewedoos’ now 50 percent-off option saved me from Chicago’s freezing temps. I’ve worn them under dresses, jeans for added warmth, and even sweats. Best of all, they’re stretchy and comfy, making them both versatile and practical.

Lviefent Plaid Shacket

Amazon

$68

$25

Buy on Amazon

Don’t let Amazon Prime Big Deal Days pass you by without securing at least one version of Lviefent’s plaid shacket. Available in 10 designs, this snuggly, warm flannel will become your new fall staple. I like to wear my shacket to cozy coffee dates, church on Sunday morning, and even movie nights. It’s simple to style, great for layering, and 63 percent off right now.

Vepose Suede Over-the-Knee Boots

Amazon

$108

$40

Buy on Amazon

Boots can be expensive, so when I saw that Vepose’s over-the-knee boots were 63 percent off, I nearly jumped out of my chair. Not only do they feature a chunky heel for easy walking, a zipper closure, and an adjustable shaft opening, but they pair well with nearly everything. I wear my own suede boots with skinny jeans, sweater dresses, leather jackets, and everything in between. So act quick and don’t miss this big savings opportunity.

Last-Minute Amazon Lifestyle Deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

Amazon

$249

$189

Buy on Amazon

I don’t know how I’d go through life without my Apple AirPods. Whether I’m riding the train, walking to a local bookstore, or listening to a podcast, my earbuds save the day. One of my favorite features is the active noise cancellation, drawing out unwanted disruptions. The charging case is yet another cool feature, allowing me to juice up on the go. You can score your own pair for 24 percent off; the fact that these are still on sale is beyond me, so snag them quick before they jump back up to full price.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Amazon

$124

$89

Buy on Amazon

The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner is one of those products everyone needs — including me. Owning two cats, I can’t wait to get my hands on the stellar mini vacuum everyone raves about. It’s not only on sale for $89, but it’s portable and compact, seamlessly cleaning various surfaces around the house to remove stains, odors, pet hair, and more.

Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Amazon

$190

$95

Buy on Amazon

Every single one of my mornings starts with a cup of Joe, and I can confidently say Keurig’s K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker is next level. The machine gives you the ability to brew multiple cup sizes, choose your desired strength, brew over ice, and instantly receive hot water. It’s so good, I even snagged my parents a similar model. Better yet, the coffee maker is currently 50 percent off.

Scroll back through my top 10 last-minute Amazon deals and stack up your virtual cart before October Prime Day ends tonight.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.