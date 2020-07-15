This $10 Face Mask Has a Hidden Feature That Makes It Comfortable Enough to Wear All Day

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending all Americans wear face coverings in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and many states and cities now requiring them, face masks have likely become the norm for you. If you've found the masks you've been wearing to be uncomfortable or hard to breathe through, you may want to try out the Safe-Mate x Case-Mate Cloth Face Mask.

Not only is the mask made with an antimicrobial material that’s ultra soft and gentle on your skin, it also has a hidden feature that one Amazon shopper said makes it “100 times more comfortable than the other masks.” In addition to having ear loops, the mask has an elastic strap along the back, which reduces the pressure on the ear straps, making it more comfortable to wear for extended periods.

The reusable mask is machine-washable (so it’s super easy to clean), and it even has an inner pocket that is compatible with most replaceable filters to provide even more protection. Shoppers also rave about how lightweight and breathable the mask is.

“This mask fits my face without any discomfort,” said one customer. “I really like the comfort of the ear straps. The best part is how breathable the material is, and yet it still provides adequate protection from the outside elements. I have gone through a few different masks and this one is by far my favorite.”

“I have to go to the office everyday and I need to work with my coworkers closely so I need to wear a face mask all the time,” wrote another. “The back strap of the mask takes the pressure of the ear bands off your ears and makes it easier to keep the mask on your face for a long time. Also this mask covers the chin and nose completely since it is designed to cover these parts of the face too. I really recommend this mask especially to those who need to wear a mask for a long time. I love it.”

Whether you’re wearing it to run errands, go to a socially-distanced picnic in the park, or while out for a walk, one thing is for certain: the Safe-Mate x Case-Mate Reusable Face Mask is a must-have essential this summer to keep yourself (and others) protected.

Amazon

Buy It! Safe-Mate x Case-Mate Reusable Face Mask, $9.99; amazon.com