10 Exciting Vegan Launches That'll Make Your Veganuary Easier

Doing Veganuary? There are plenty of delicious recipes you can follow that make fresh vegetables sing, but sometimes, it’s just too much hassle.

When you’ve had a busy day, a meal you can quickly bung in the oven has more appeal, or you might even want to swerve the kitchen entirely in favour of fast food.

We get it. Which is why we’re bringing you a guide on the best ready-made vegan meals and snacks launching nationwide this January.

From plant-based “fish” and chips to vegan nuggets, curry and pizza, here are 10 treats that are going to make the month a whole lot easier.

Co-op’s Fishless Fillet and Chips (£3.50)

Co-op has added one of the nation’s favourite dishes to its Gro plant-based range. Created from plant protein, the vegan ‘vish’ fillet is made with rice flour, potato flakes, vegetable fibre and lemon juice in a golden batter. It’s served alongside chunky chip-shop style chips and vibrant mushy peas.

M&S Plant Kitchen Woodfired Hot and Spicy Pizza (£5)

Head to Marks and Spencer for this yummy-looking vegan pizza. A hand-stretched sourdough base is topped with vegan pepperoni, creamy “not’zarella”, pickled jalapeño chillies, spicy Roquito chillies and tomato sauce with hot smoked paprika.

Tesco’s Wicked Kitchen Bigger Big Bros Enchiladas (4 pack £5)

These Mexican-style enchiladas feature sweet potato, spiced beans, jalapeños and rice, all wrapped in a soft tortilla and topped with spiced red sauce and roasted corn salsa. They sound delicious!

Aldi’s Vegan Pains au Chocolat (£1.49)

You can still have a treat breakfast throughout veganuary with these affordable vegan pains au chocolat. Made with shea fat (instead of palm fat) with a pea protein glaze, they’ll appeal to eco-conscious vegans especially.

Burger King’s Vegan Nuggets (from £3.29)

Nugget fans can rejoice, because this January Burger King has become the UK’s first nationwide fast food chain to add vegan nuggets to its menu. Made from soy and plant proteins only, the fast food giant says these these nuggets are made to taste and look exactly like their meat originals. A six-piece portion is £3.29, or you can buy nine-pieces for £3.99 and a 20-piece sharer box for £4.99.

Aldi’s Plant Menu Naked Katsu Curry (£1.99, 380g)

Another from the budget supermarket, this katsu curry is packed with veggies and will make a cheap dinner for just £1.99.

M&S ‘Eat Well’ Plant Kitchen Veggie Balls (£3, 252g)

For something a little healthier, try the M&S ‘eat well’ plant kitchen veggie balls, made from mushrooms, onions, garlic and miso. They’re also gluten-free, a source of protein, high in fibre, low in saturated fat and one of your five-a-day.

KFC’s Original Recipe Vegan Chicken Burger (£3.99)

KFC’s vegan ‘chicken’ burger is back on the menu for 2022 – and this time, it’s staying for good. The burger includes a Quorn fillet coated in the brand’s original recipe of 11 herbs and spices, sat on a bed of iceberg lettuce with a creamy vegan mayo, all housed in a soft, vegan-friendly bun.

Tesco’s Wicked Kitchen Mega Mac, £5

Another newbie in the Wicked kitchen range, this mac and ‘cheese’ alternative features smooth butternut squash and macaroni, finished off with crispy ciabatta crumbs, tasty soya pieces, smoky pieces of vegan chorizo, and sprinkles of parsley.

Free From Fellows Vanilla Vegan Mallows (now at Sainsbury’s £1.50 105g bag)

And finally, those with a sweet tooth may want to head to Sainsbury’s which is now stocking the range of Free From Fellows vegan marshmallows. They come in a range of flavours and contain absolutely no artificial colours or flavours.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

