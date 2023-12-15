10 NEW episodes of ‘Bluey’ are coming to Disney+

Ludo Studio

Disney+ just announced an all-new lineup of “Bluey” episodes!

The new episodes of the beloved series are slated to launch on January 12, 2024. Around the world, “Bluey” fans of all ages have been patiently waiting for new episodes so this announcement is cause for celebration. Mark your calendars!

These new episodes herald season three in which the Heelers demonstrate how to turn everyday, mundane events into amazing family adventures that offer opportunities for children to learn and grow through play.

As described by Disney+, here are the included episodes.

“ Cubby ”: Bluey and Bingo build a very special cubby for their stuffed toy, Kimjim.

“ Exercise ”: Bingo pretends to be Boss Bluey’s new employee in the middle of Dad’s backyard workout.

“ Relax ”: Bluey and Bingo would rather explore their holiday hotel room than relax on the beach.

“ Stickbird ”: On a trip to the beach, Mum teaches Bluey how to throw, while Bingo and Dad get creative with a funny shaped stick.

“ Show and Tell ”: Bluey wants to know why Dad’s always bossing her around!

“ Dragon ”: Bluey asks Dad to help her draw a dragon for her story.

“ Wild Girls ”: Coco wants to play Wild Girls with Indy, but Chloe wants her to play another game.

“ TV Shop ”: At the pharmacy, Bluey and Bingo have fun playing with the CCTV screens.

“ Slide ”: Bingo and Lila are excited to play on their new waterslide.

“Cricket”: During a friendly game of neighborhood cricket, the dads struggle to bowl Rusty out.

The new episodes of “Bluey” can also be seen on Disney Channel and Disney Junior later in 2024.

If that’s not enough of the Heelers, Disney+ is also planning to showcase a “Bluey” special called, “The Sign.” Chili, Bandit and the rest of the crew will be featured in the 28 minute special which is written by the series creator and writer Joe Brumm and directed by Richard Jeffery from Ludo Studio.

“Bluey” fans young and old have so much to look forward to in 2024. The cherished show, which is as much for adults (if not more) as it is for kids is sure to bring a lot of joy to every household.

And if you don’t want to wait until then, a dedicated internet hunt might just lead you down a very special rabbit hole that reveals all of the banned “Bluey” episodes that never aired in America. You’re welcome.