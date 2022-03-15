10 Effortless Products to Achieve the Glossy, Slicked-Back Hair Seen on Supermodels and Celebs

Tamim Alnuweiri
·4 min read
Enameled Hair
Enameled Hair

Getty Images

instyle - 15 Available at Hally

instyle - 39 Available at Violet Grey

instyle - 34 Available at Sephora

instyle - 9 Available at Amazon

instyle - 34 Available at Sephora

instyle - 53 Available at Sephora

instyle - 30 Available at Amazon

instyle - 53 Available at Sephora

instyle - 29 Available at Amazon

instyle - 30 Available at Ulta

The beach waves and undone-done hairstyles pioneered by the likes of the Olsen twins in the early aughts lasted a long time in the beauty zeitgeist, but a new wind is blowing. Glass hair, liquid hair, glossy hair — there are many names for it, but they all describe the same ultra-hydrated, smooth, lustrous mane. And now, the 2022 progression of this trend is the slicked-back, wet hair look.

Sally Hershberger, celebrity hairstylist and founder of 24K haircare line, tells InStyle that the trend is "fresh off the runway and gives hair a super glossy, silky, and sleek shine." Along with making waves all over TikTok in the form of the Olaplex bun, it's recently been seen on supermodels at fashion week as well as celebrities like Selena Gomez and Zendaya on red carpet appearances. Not to mention, Hailey Bieber basically owns the slicked-back bun style (it's even known as the #haileybieberbun across HairTok). According to Hershberger, it's an extension of the wet hair look that made its mainstream debut in 2018 as the style du jour of celebrities like Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and Jenna Dewan, among others.

Slicked-back hair is lower-effort than the previous iterations. "It's glossy hair minus the crunch for a softer look and feel," Hershberger says, adding that it's the "styling equivalent of throwing hair into a quick bun, only with a super slick and ready-to-wear look that lasts all day long." Although the preeminent take on this trend involves a bun, ponytail, or braid, it could also work on hair left down with just the part closest to the scalp slicked back, a la Zendaya.

While getting a glossy hair treatment used to be something reserved for in-salon visits, brands have finally caught up by creating easy and affordable DIY solutions; Hershberger agrees that it's "so easy to do now" with the right glosses and oils at home. These products fall into two categories — in-shower, semi-permanent treatments, or temporary hairsprays that wash out after a single rinse.

Generally, these styling products work by "sealing the hair cuticle to leave strands silky soft, frizz-free, and totally touchable," Hershberger explains. "At-home gloss treatments also work to condition and strengthen strands, leaving a glossy, lacquer-like finish while nourishing and hydrating the hair." Plus, many of these products are formulated with amino acids, which are proteins that can help strengthen hair.

My own experience with this trend came when a bottle of Hally's Fluffy G gloss — a wash-out hair glaze that promises to heavily moisturize and reduce frizz — made its way onto my desk at work. I wasn't especially invested in the trend, but it's such a simple in-shower treatment that I figured it couldn't hurt to try.

Hally Fluffy G Hair Gloss
Hally Fluffy G Hair Gloss

Courtesy

Shop now: $15; hallyhair.com

I used it that night, but honestly forgot about the treatment until a few days later when I saw some friends. "Did you dye your hair or something? It looks very rich." After they pointed out the change, I did start to notice that my locks looked shinier and healthier, and the frizziness was, in fact, sealed.

Below, shop 9 more easy-to-use products that can help you achieve the slicked-back, glossy hair look from the comfort of your home (or shower).

R+Co Bleu's Reflective Shine Hairspray

REFLECTIVE SHINE HAIRSPRAY
REFLECTIVE SHINE HAIRSPRAY

Courtesy

Shop now: $39; violetgrey.com

Drybar Liquid Glass Instant Glossing Rinse

Drybar Liquid Glass Instant Glossing Rinse
Drybar Liquid Glass Instant Glossing Rinse

Courtesy

Shop now: $34; sephora.com

L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water

L&#x002019;Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar
L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar

Courtesy

Shop now: $9; amazon.com

Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray

COLOR WOW Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray
COLOR WOW Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray

Courtesy

Shop now: $34; sephora.com

Kérastase Chroma Absolu High Shine Gloss Treatment for Color-Treated Hair

K&#xe9;rastase Chroma Absolu High Shine Gloss Treatment for Color-Treated Hair
Kérastase Chroma Absolu High Shine Gloss Treatment for Color-Treated Hair

Courtesy

Shop now: $53; sephora.com

Unite 7 Seconds Glossing Hair Spray

Unite 7 Seconds Glossing Hair Spray
Unite 7 Seconds Glossing Hair Spray

Courtesy

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

dpHUE Gloss+ Semi-permanent Hair Color and Deep Conditioner

dpHUE Gloss+ Semi-permanent Hair Color and Deep Conditioner
dpHUE Gloss+ Semi-permanent Hair Color and Deep Conditioner

Courtesy

Shop now: $53; sephora.com

Igk Expensive Amla Oil Hi-Shine Topcoat

IGK EXPENSIVE Amla Oil Hi-Shine Topcoat
IGK EXPENSIVE Amla Oil Hi-Shine Topcoat

Courtesy

Shop now: $29; amazon.com

Madison Reed Color Reviving Gloss

Madison Reed Color Reviving Gloss
Madison Reed Color Reviving Gloss

Courtesy

Shop now: $30; ulta.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Blackhawks' Connor Murphy leaves on stretcher after scary hit

    A scary scene unfolded in Ottawa when Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy was forced to leave the game on a stretcher.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.