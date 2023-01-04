10 easy ways to supercharge your diet

Greek yoghurt with berries - Getty Images

If the heaving shelves of our chemists and health-food shops are anything to go by, we are a nation of supplement guzzlers. It’s estimated that almost 20 million people in the UK take some form of daily food supplement, and the global dietary supplements market was valued at a whopping £115 billion in 2021.

I truly believe that if we know how to nourish ourselves properly, we can largely ditch the pills and spend our money on good-quality, natural whole foods. Our first line of defence should be what we put in our mouths. With a little knowledge and effort in the kitchen, we can get nearly everything we need from our food and enjoy a full and healthy life.

So how can you upgrade your diet to include all the nutrients you need?

Keep the skins on your chips

Cook potatoes with the skins on, as this is where the fibre and micronutrients are found. Baked is best, or try making oven-baked wedges tossed in olive oil, salt and pepper, and roasted until crispy.

Contrary to the message of following a low-carb diet, approximately half our calories should come from complex carbohydrates (this varies from person to person), which are an important source of energy and fibre.

The most nutritious sources of carbs are fruit, vegetables, wholegrains (and wholegrain bread and wholemeal pasta), nuts, seeds, peas, beans, lentils, and potatoes (sweet and regular in skins).

Treat your muscles to frozen peas

Keeping them for when you strain a muscle? Try building your muscles by eating them instead. Garden peas, green beans, sugar snap peas and mangetout are all protein-rich legumes.

Protein is an important macronutrient for muscle growth and repair, hormone production and a robust immune system. Another legume you probably also already eat regularly is the humble baked bean, as are peanuts, which make an excellent snack.

The average person needs around 45–55g of protein a day. The best sources of protein are sustainable seafood, lean meat, eggs, dairy, soy, legumes, grains, nuts and seeds.

Make dark chocolate your treat

A little bit of dark chocolate (over 85 per cent cocoa) contains over 65 per cent fat, which is mostly oleic acid (a heart-healthy fat also found in olive oil), as well as a range of nutrients and antioxidants.

Fat is used in many of the body’s processes, as well as for providing energy and enabling the absorption of the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K.

However it is the most calorific of the three macronutrients, so if you are trying to lose weight, it’s important to keep an eye on portion size; stick to one to two squares of chocolate.

The healthiest fats are the monounsaturated ones found in olive oil, avocados, and some nuts and seeds, and the omega-3 fatty acids found in oily fish, chia seeds, flaxseeds and walnuts.

Cool your rice

Fibre is a type of carbohydrate the body can’t digest. It helps keep the gut and bowels healthy, and regulate appetite and blood sugar levels.

Resistant starch, found in cooled rice, has characteristics of both insoluble and soluble fibre, in that it ‘resists’ digestion, but once in the large intestine it ferments and feeds the good bacteria.

Cooked and cooled rice pouches are great ways to add resistant starch to your diet. You can add these to soups and salads, or mix with fresh herbs and spices for an instant side dish. Other gut-friendly foods containing resistant starch include under-ripe bananas, garlic, onions and asparagus.

Experiment with spice

The single best way to support your gut health is to eat 30 different plant foods a week. This includes fruit and vegetables, grains and legumes, nuts and seeds, but also, less obviously, herbs and spices.

Sweet spices, such as cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice, can be added to smoothies, porridge and pancake mixes. Sprinkle herbs over salads and add extra savoury spices to dishes you already make; for example, cumin to scrambled eggs, or turmeric to salad dressings.

A healthy gut supports overall health, but in particular weight management, brain health and immunity.

Serve up soup on Sundays

While you’re aiming for your 30 a week, current research still supports the guidance to eat five portions of fruit and vegetables a day; essential for the micronutrients and fibre that are crucial for our physical and mental health. One portion is around 80g.

Make a veggie-packed soup on a Sunday to have for lunch during the week and you’ll be staying on top of your daily intake of fruit and veg.

Remember to ‘eat the rainbow’. Choose fruit and vegetables of different colours to ensure you are getting a range of phytochemicals, vitamins and minerals for maximum health benefits.

You can also knock up a Sunday fruit salad; The sugar contained in whole fruit comes as a complete nutritional package, including fibre, so we don’t need to be concerned about it in the same way that we are with ‘free’ sugars, which spike blood sugar levels.

Say yes to salad dressing

Eating a homemade olive oil dressing on your salad is better for you than just plain lettuce - and tastier too. Foods containing the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K should be eaten with some healthy fats like nuts, avocado or olive oil.

To better absorb iron from foods, pair iron-rich red meat and chickpeas, for example, with vitamin C from sources such as berries, citrus fruit, tomatoes and peppers.

Cooking vegetables lightly will also help keep their nutritional value; steaming, quick stir-frying and blanching for a few minutes are better than boiling. Cut up food after cooking rather than before, as that way less of it will have been directly exposed to heat and water.

Swap in Greek yoghurt

The myth that full-fat dairy products are bad for the heart has been debunked, and less-processed, full-fat dairy products not only taste better, but they are also more satiating and so help with appetite control. Ditch flavoured yoghurts and buy full-fat Greek yoghurt instead. It’s also a great ingredient for keeping an eye on your calorie intake.

If a recipe calls for soured cream or mayonnaise, use Greek yoghurt instead. Try subbing in a little Greek yoghurt and chopped spring onion for flavour in your mash potato instead of butter. Make smoked mackerel pâté using Greek yoghurt in place of cream cheese.

Chew your almonds – 40 times!

Snacking is fine if it is in response to genuine hunger. Learn to tune into your snacking triggers, and assess your hunger level. If you don’t really need one, try and distract yourself with another activity. Otherwise choose something that is nutritious and filling, and if you are hungry, take time to eat your snack.

Eat it slowly and chew it thoroughly, especially nuts. One study found that people who chewed almonds thoroughly (up to 40 chews) felt fuller for longer than those who chewed the same amount of nuts fewer times.

Stick to the ‘rule of three’

It is easy to ignore the nutritional impact of what you drink, compared to a fry up or large slice of cake. It all counts though, and needs to be considered in the context of our overall diet.

Many alcoholic drinks have hidden calories. Try having alcohol on no more than three days a week, and have no more than three drinks when you do drink. Remember the recommended limit is 14 units of alcohol per week (that’s about a bottle and a half of wine, which at an average 13% alcohol, contains over 1,000 calories).

