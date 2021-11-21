10 Easy, Natural Ways to Make Your Home Smell Amazing
Pop quiz: Which smells better—actual lavender or a “lavender-scented product”? (We all know the answer.) Next time, before you grab a scented plug-in, look to one of these easy DIY solutions instead. Here, 10 natural ways to make your home smell amazing.
Deodorizing Disks
Toss one of these pretty patties (made from hardened baking soda and essential oils) in a musty closet or stinky garbage pail to soak up odors.
Lilac Room Spray
A little bit of water, vodka and lilac fragrance oil are all you need for this gorgeous room spray.
Cinnamon and Honey Beeswax Candles
Did you know that burning beeswax clears the air? (Negative ions, y’all.) Melt some over cinnamon sticks for a heavenly, purifying scent.
Fruit Rind Air Freshener
Fill a citrus rind with odor-absorbing sea salt. (We love one of these pretties left countertop near the smelly sink.)
Lemon and Rosemary Stove-top Potpourri
Simmer lemons, rosemary and vanilla extract stove-top for a light, fresh scent that lingers for days.
Green Tea Cucumber Room Spray
A word to the wise: Pure essential oils make a divine room spray.
Rosemary and Lavender Carpet Powder
Sprinkle this lovely baking soda-based solution on your rugs to deodorize the entire room.
Eucalyptus Shower Bundle
Easiest bathroom fix ever: Hang a beautiful bundle of eucalyptus from your showerhead. (The hot water diffuses its therapeutic scent.)
Oven-Dried Flower Potpourri
Instead of tossing dead blooms, toast them into a pretty, lightly scented potpourri.
Chamomile Lavender Room Spray
Mix calming chamomile oil with energizing rosemary oil, and spritz around the house whenever you need a lift.
