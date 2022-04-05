10 Easy Easter Dinner Ideas That Are Totally Celebration-Worthy

Slow-Roasted Citrus Salmon

If you're searching for some easy Easter dinner ideas, we've got you covered! One of the things we love most about the April holiday is that there's room to be creative. You could go the more traditional route with a hearty ham or leg of lamb (nothing wrong with that!), but there's definitely room to play, if you feel so inclined. Keep the meal cozy and decadent, or lighten things up and experiment with spring produce; it's up to you.



Scroll down for 10 tried-and-true recipes that are sure to delight your Easter Sunday guests and leave them feeling full and happy.

Ham and Leek Quiche

This easy recipe nods to tradition by including ham, but also embraces vegetables with Swiss chard and leeks. Melted Gruyère is a welcome addition, uniting the ingredients with its nutty savoriness. There's no point in making your own pie crust if you're not feeling motivated to do so; you can buy a store-bought pie crust with fantastic, flaky results, and save yourself a lot of time. Then, go ahead and make a green salad to serve on the side; the brightness and acidity will cut through the rich quiche.

Ham and Leek Quiche

Fast Italian Fish Stew

Low on time and eager to impress? This elegant fish stew was made for you. Tender halibut fillets rest on a bed of burst tomatoes and white beans, infused with flavor from garlic, capers, and lemon. Sprinkled with fresh parsley and basil, this filling stew is full of color and nutrients. Make sure to have plenty of crusty bread on the table to sop up every last bit!

Fast Italian Fish Stew

Rosemary, Lemon, and Garlic Leg of Lamb

Roasting a leg of lamb may sound intimidating, but the process couldn't be simpler, and it's fit for a feast! Our rendition only calls for a few ingredients and goes in the oven for less than two hours, so it barely requires forethought. The robust taste of lamb is perfectly complemented by the flavor-packed trio of rosemary, lemon, and garlic. To make your meal preparation even easier, know that this dish doesn't have to be served hot; it's just as great at room temperature.

Rosemary, Lemon, and Garlic Leg of Lamb

Spring Minestrone

If you plan to have vegetarians around your table this Easter, look no further than this vibrant, spring soup, which comes together in 30 minutes and can be scaled up easily to feed a crowd. Minestrone is an Italian soup made with vegetables and often pasta, and you can find endless versions of the recipe. This one plays up the produce with leeks, celery, green beans, and Swiss chard, while maintaining its comforting profile courtesy of ditalini pasta and Parmesan cheese.

Spring Minestrone

Slow-Roasted Citrus Salmon

Trust us: slow roasting is a foolproof method for making melt-in-your-mouth salmon. Our recipe includes thin slices of lemon and orange, which lend beautiful, citrusy flavor and an explosion of color. While your fish is in the oven, throw together an orange dijonaise and cucumber salad to dress it up. A few sprigs of dill are the final touch of this show-stopping main course.

Citrus Recipes: Slow-Roasted Citrus Salmon

Italian Easter Pie

Sometimes there's nothing better than spending a day in the kitchen with your loved ones, so if you're looking for a project for Easter, here's a fun idea. Full of cured meat and cheese, this savory pie is not for the faint of heart, but it's an undeniably delicious and celebratory meal. A buttery homemade crust encases a rich filling, balanced with roasted red peppers and spinach. This pie needs to cool for a minimum of three hours before serving, so plan to make it the day before Easter so you don't stress. Don't worry; it heats up well.

Italian Easter Pie

Honey-Ginger Ham

Glazed ham is an Easter classic, and this recipe is our take on the Coca-Cola glazed ham of yore. We swap Coca-Cola with ginger ale and add crystallized ginger to pump up the warm spiciness. Honey keeps things sweet and mellow, while orange zest and rosemary provide a fresh dimension. Last but not least, this ham will make your home smell incredible and is sure to delight your Easter guests!

Ginger-Glazed Pork

Quick Spring Lamb and Vegetable Stew

If you want to go the lamb route this Easter but you're not ready to roast an entire leg, opt for this one-pot meal, which includes lamb, carrots, onions, green beans, and more. The result is a cozy, nutrient-dense dinner that won't disappoint. Serve the stew with a starchy side, like scalloped potatoes or couscous, to absorb the broth.

Easy Supper Ideas: Quick Spring Lamb and Vegetable Stew

Shepherd's Pie

We'd be hard-pressed to come up with a recipe more comforting and satisfying than shepherd's pie. Hailing from the United Kingdom, shepherd's pie is a casserole filled with minced meat and vegetables, and topped with mashed potatoes. Our interpretation has ground beef, cremini mushrooms, and thyme, and comes out of the oven bubbling and golden.

Shepherd's Pie

Skillet Spanako"pea"ta

Take a cue from the Greeks and make a skillet for Easter that's inspired by spanakopita—the beloved savory Greek pie made with phyllo pastry and spinach. We take some creative liberties in our recipe (the inclusion of fresh spring peas, for example), but the overall result is as flaky, buttery, and earthy as ever. This skillet could be the main event for a light Easter dinner, or it can be served alongside a protein, like lamb.