10 Easy Chili Recipes to Make For Dinner Tonight

There’s nothing more comforting than a big bowl of chili.

Antonis Achilleos

After a long, busy day, getting dinner on the table can feel like the last sprint at the end of a marathon. And it’s not always easy to make something that’s flavorful, healthy, and a dish your whole family will enjoy. While chili may not seem like the most glamorous meal, you can always count on it to be filling, tasty, and cost-efficient. Plus, it’s so easy to customize with what you have stashed in your pantry or freezer. We’ve put together a list of our favorite easy chili recipes to make whenever you need some dinner inspiration.

Related: 18 Fall Dinner Ideas to Make All Season Long

Turkey-Pumpkin Chili

Caitlin Bensel

Adding pumpkin puree to chili is the best way to add a little sweetness with some nutritional benefits, too. If you’re looking for a dish that has some serious fall vibes, this is certainly it.

get the recipe

Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Chili With Sweet Potatoes

Con Poulos

Whether you're a vegetarian or not, this slow-cooker chili is loaded with good-for-you ingredients like black beans, kidney beans, sweet potatoes, and peppers. It’s beyond easy to throw together—just let it cook low and slow all day.



get the recipe

Chili For a Crowd

Rob Howard

Making a big batch of chili isn’t only convenient, but it’s also affordable. If you’re hosting friends for football Sunday, or want to make enough to stash in your freezer, this recipe can serve up to eight people.



get the recipe

Southwestern Beef Chili With Corn

This Southwestern-inspired chili has a kick but isn’t too spicy, which means it’s perfect for the whole family. Just serve it with a platter of toppings like avocado, shredded cheese, cilantro, tortilla chips, and hot sauce, so everyone can customize their bowl.



get the recipe

Related: 10 Healthy Slow Cooker Recipes to Make Tonight

Slow-Cooker Chicken Mole Chili

Antonis Achilleos

Nothing compares to homemade mole, but it can often time be a labor of love. This slow-cooker recipe makes it so easy to enjoy the delicious flavors of mole without spending too much time in the kitchen.



Story continues

get the recipe

Smoky Turkey Chili

Caitlin Bensel

Classic Mexican flavors really bring this dish together. Vegetables like tomatillos, poblano peppers, sweet potatoes, and corn make this chili deliciously filling.



get the recipe

Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Chipotle-Black Bean Chili

Antonis Achilleos

We’ve all had loaded baked potatoes, but have you ever had a chili-stuffed sweet potato? The rich and spicy black bean chili is the perfect topping for a soft, baked sweet potato—and it’s fun to eat too!



get the recipe

Slow-Cooker Black Bean and Zucchini Chili

Anna Williams

It’s always a good idea to keep a can of fire-roasted tomatoes in your pantry because you never know when you’ll need it. In this recipe specifically, these zesty tomatoes add tremendous flavor, as does a homemade spice mix.



get the recipe

Related: 10 Best Cast-Iron Skillet Recipes to Make All Year Round

Three-Bean Chili With Spring Pesto

James Merrell

This is a whole new take on your typical pot of chili. If you’re looking for something filling but on the lighter side, this chili will hit the spot. This recipe calls for fresh herbs, a variety of beans, and chopped pine nuts.



get the recipe

Spicy Chorizo and Pinto Bean Chili

Victor Protasio

Grab fresh veggies, Mexican chorizo, and some pantry items, and you can get dinner on the table within 30 minutes. The spicy chorizo is certainly the star of this meal since it adds depth of flavor and texture.



get the recipe

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.