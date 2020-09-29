18 early signs of pregnancy to look out for

From Netdoctor

Suspecting – or hoping – you could be pregnant? While a missed period followed by a pregnancy test is the only sure-fire way of finding out if you’re definitely expecting a baby, there are a few hormonal changes that might indicate early signs of pregnancy.

Pregnancy tests are most reliable from the first day of your missed period, although some tests can be used as early as five days before your period is due.

If it’s too soon to take a pregnancy test, GP Dr Roger Henderson, and Dr Deborah Lee, of Dr Fox Online Pharmacy, share the early signs of pregnancy to look out for:

What are the early signs of pregnancy?

Even in the very early weeks of a pregnancy, your baby isn’t the only one growing and changing – you are too. ‘Every women experiences unique pregnancy symptoms, with some having very few and others getting the full house,’ says Dr Henderson.

Once you have confirmed you are pregnant by taking a pregnancy test – which is the only way to be certain – early pregnancy symptoms may come on more quickly or prominently than you expect. Below, our experts reveal the most common signs to look out for, and share tips for combatting the symptoms associated with them:

1. Breast changes during pregnancy

Even during the first month of pregnancy, many women notice that their breasts start to grow larger, and feel tender, with the area around the nipples (the areolae) starting to darken. ‘This is due to a woman’s hormone levels rapidly changing after conception, causing the glands inside the breast to grow and prepare for milk production and breastfeeding after baby is born,’ says Dr Henderson.

Tips

It can take several weeks for your body to adapt to these new hormone levels, but any discomfort should gradually settle as the pregnancy continues.

‘Expect to go through several bra sizes when pregnant and don’t skimp on maternity bras, as good support is essential for keeping you comfortable as your pregnancy develops,’ says Dr Henderson.

2. Fatigue during pregnancy

Feeling very tired is a normal early sign of pregnancy, starting as soon as the first week of pregnancy, and this tiredness can be overwhelming. ‘It’s linked to hormonal changes, especially a rise in the hormone progesterone, although other factors such as low blood pressure and falling levels of sugar in the blood can also be a factor,’ says Dr Henderson.

Tips

This exhaustion typically starts to ease away around the 12th to 14th week of pregnancy.

‘Get plenty of rest – including catnaps in the day if you are able to – and eat foods that are rich in protein and iron,’ says Dr Henderson.

3. Bloating and gas in early pregnancy

Pregnant women may report feeling bloated very early in pregnancy, often around the time of their first missed period, due to rising progesterone levels. Progesterone ‘delays the time it takes for the stomach to empty after meals, and slows the overall passage of food through the intestines,’ explains Dr Lee. At the same time, there’s a disturbance in the natural production and distribution of gas within the gastrointestinal tract, she adds, which can result in burping and passing wind.

Tips

Eat plenty of dietary fibre to avoid becoming constipated. ‘Fibre is found in whole grains, beans, lentils, oats, nuts, green vegetables, fruits, and berries,’ says Dr Lee. ‘If you can’t manage this, you can opt to take a fibre supplement.’

Drink plenty of water, and make time for exercise – just 30 minutes of walking per day is enough to stimulate your metabolism, Dr Lee says.

‘Try and work out if sensitivity to any specific foods could be to blame, for example, broccoli, cabbage sprouts, onions, or wheat,’ she adds.

4. Nausea during early pregnancy

Morning sickness is perhaps the most well-known early sign of pregnancy, but not every pregnant woman gets it. ‘Despite its name, it can happen at any time of day or night, usually starting three to four weeks after you have missed your period,’ says Dr Henderson.

Tips

If you don’t develop morning sickness, don’t worry – you’re just lucky! ‘The exact cause for it is still unclear, but is likely to be linked to the very rapid rise in the hormone hCG,’ says Dr Henderson.

Eat small meals often, and avoid eating at bedtime. Be sure to wear clothes that don’t constrict your waist, and try eating ginger or taking a ginger supplement.

If your symptoms remain severe, your doctor may recommend a short course of anti-sickness medication.

5. Food aversions or cravings in pregnancy

You may start to crave (or even go off) certain foods at this early stage. ‘Fortunately, for most women the symptoms lessen at about the 13th or 14th week of their pregnancy,’ says Dr Henderson.

Tips

Cravings or aversions are only a problem if they replace healthy eating habits and prevent you from getting the nutrients you need. Nutrition is very important during pregnancy.

Eat regular meals and snacks, choosing foods high in fibre to keep you satiated. Preparing healthy snacks in advance may help.

Drink plenty of water, and make sure you get enough sleep.



6. Temperature changes in pregnancy

By week six, your blood volume has increased to meet the demands of the growing pregnancy. ‘Blood flow has also increased, especially to the uterus and placenta,’ says Dr Lee. ‘This results in a small rise in core temperature from 37°C to 37.8°C. Women often notice they feel increasingly hot, with sweaty hands and feet, and they may feel a bit dizzy and faint.’

Tips

Drink plenty of chilled water and avoid caffeine, which tends to slightly raise your core temperature, says Dr Lee.

‘Your body naturally produces heat after a meal,’ she adds. ‘However, more heat is produced when you eat large meals, so eat small meals at regular intervals.’

Choosing food with a low glycaemic index (GI) may also help. ‘These are foods which release energy slowly, such as beans, peas, lentils and whole grains,’ Dr Lee says.

Try swimming, which is a great form of exercise in pregnancy. You could also take lukewarm baths and showers.

7. Increased sense of smell and taste

It’s thought that fluctuating hormones also affect the senses, including smell and taste. ‘If you are pregnant you may have a more sensitive sense of smell than usual, for example, the smell of food or cooking might make you feel nauseous,’ says Dr Henderson. Some women also experience a metallic taste in the mouth, medically known as dysgeusia,

Tips

If your sense of smell has been affected, try to steer clear of strong smells such as perfume.

Any changes in taste are only temporary and will clear up as you go through the pregnancy.

8. Spotting and cramping during pregnancy

You may feel an odd, rather vague feeling of mild period-like cramping very early on after conception as the fertilised egg attaches itself to wall of the womb. ‘This is known as implantation bleeding that occurs anywhere from six to 12 days after the egg is fertilised,’ says Dr Henderson.

Tips

Unlike a normal period, the bleeding and cramps are mild. To treat cramps, use paracetamol at the lowest effective dose for the shortest possible time.

If you develop heavier bleeding early in pregnancy, seek advice from your doctor.

9. Faster heartbeat in pregnancy

Your heart starts to beat faster in early pregnancy and continues to accelerate throughout. This is due to an increase in the amount of blood in your body, which is used to help your baby grow and develop. Your heart has to pump faster to move the extra blood around your body. ‘By the end of the second trimester, the average pulse rate has increased by 10 to 20 beats per minute,’ says Dr Lee.

Story continues