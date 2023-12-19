10 Design Trends You Should Try in 2024

Get in on these trends right now.

Looking to take your home to the next level or just want something new? If 2024 is the year you're planning to renovate or refresh your home, it’s a good idea to start planning now. From the latest trends to aesthetics we predict will be popular long-term—here are ten design trends you should consider trying next year, according to interior designers.

Go Green

Interior designer Kate Dawson has always loved color, especially green. In 2024, she sees this color finally getting its due. “I feel like the interior design world has been pushing the color green for about four or five years and it is finally getting the notice it deserves. I'm not talking about the 1990s hunter green, I'm talking about emerald green, olive green, and in some settings even Kelly green.”

Whether it’s through paint, wallpaper, or textiles—there are many ways to incorporate green into your home. Use it as a main color or an accent hue.

Shift to Earth Tones

While all-white kitchens and bathrooms reigned supreme for many years, interior designer Audrey Scheck thinks earth tones are worth a try in 2024. “Designers and homeowners are gravitating toward warmer hues in an effort to infuse character into their environment. In particular, we’re seeing an upward trend in an earth-toned color palette of muddy green, burgundy, creamy whites, and shades of brown,” she explains.

This shift away from stark white extends beyond walls and onto other surfaces and materials around the home, including cabinetry, decor, and textiles.

Dark and Moody Colors

Betsy Burnham, principal and founder of Burnham Design, tells me dark and moody vibes are making a comeback in 2024. Painting walls Farrow & Ball’s Down Pipe is one of the designer’s favorite ways to do this. “It’s a gorgeous deep gray/blue that seems to work in all sorts of applications, from exterior shutters to interior walls. In a satin finish, it looks especially great on cabinetry and bookshelves.”

Maximalism

Maximalism made a big splash in 2023, and Cortney Bishop, principal and owner of Cortney Bishop Design, thinks it will only grow more popular in the coming year. “We’re witnessing a delightful resurgence of maximalism, where every inch of space is seen as an opportunity for artistic expression. In the new year, we encourage people to fearlessly mix colors and textures in a way that makes spaces feel alive and exuberant.”

Vintage Vibes

According to Dianne O’Connor, founder and CEO of Weston Table, what’s old is new again. Yes, vintage is back and it should be celebrated. Vintage pieces aren't just a great way to incorporate unique pieces into your decor scheme, but they can also be a smart value. “Buying mid-century modern furniture with their classic 1950s simple design aesthetic and reupholstering it with luxurious, unexpected splashes of color and texture creates a kitten and string playful moment that is immediately sophisticated yet accessible and disarming.”

Detailed Hardware

Whether it's in the kitchen or bathroom, hardware might seem like a small detail, but it can make a major design impact. “Hardware is the jewelry of the home,” says Sarah Solis, founder and principal of Sarah Solis Design Studio. “Beautiful hardware can elevate the entire experience of a space," Solis says.

Want to up your hardware game? Solis suggests going with brass. “Something as simple [as] using materials that feel organic to the touch like brass can awaken the other senses, making everyday mundane tasks like opening doors and turning on lights that much more intentional.”

Integrated Sinks

Planning a big kitchen renovation in 2024? Interior designer Christina Cruz predicts integrated sinks will start to become popular in the coming months. “We are enthusiastic about integrating stone sinks to enhance the practical and aesthetic aspects of kitchens and bathrooms. The addition of a stone front apron to a kitchen sink makes a bold impact, effectively showcasing the stone's natural beauty while maximizing functionality in the space,” she says.

Scalloped Details

Scalloped details were an important trend in 2023. This small, very traditional detail can add a major dose of charm. Cruz only sees this continuing in 2024. “These intricate details on furnishings introduce interesting lines that playfully enhance traditional furniture, offering a fresh and engaging dimension to classic pieces.”

Layered Interiors

2024 will be all about layering on the style according to Scheck. “Plan on seeing endless layers in 2024 as consumers aim to create intentional spaces. Layering found objects such as vintage decor pieces against new pieces of furniture will help exude that sense of a thoughtfully curated home.”

Want an easy way to layer? The designer suggests starting with textiles. “Try placing a throw blanket on the end of your sofa or bed and accenting the room with coordinating throw pillows to make the space feel even more inviting.”

Wall Treatments

Plain walls are so 2023. “Plan on seeing a lot more interesting wall coverings in the new year,” says Scheck. “Instead of painted drywall, try incorporating wood paneling or wallpaper to bring more visual interest to the walls throughout your home."

Another way to do this, according to Scheck, is through wall murals, which can add sophistication to a living room and lots of fun to a nursery or child's room.

