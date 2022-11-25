10 delicious Advent calendars for every taste and budget

Danielle DeSiato, Reviewed
·6 min read
These are the best Advent calendars you can eat and drink this holiday season.
These are the best Advent calendars you can eat and drink this holiday season.

What’s better than a daily ritual to count down the days to Christmas? Counting them down with a sweet treat or festive beverage. Advent calendars are a fun way to celebrate each day of the holiday season, but an Advent calendar full of edible or drinkable surprises brings something extra special to the celebration.

Whether you love chocolate, coffee, candy, whiskey, sparkling wine, or flavored popcorn, there’s an Advent calendar for you. There’s even a Dolly Parton Advent calendar full of treats as sweet as the artist herself. The hardest part? Choosing just one! (OK, maybe more than one.)

It’s not too late to get an Advent calendar (or two), especially if those delights will make every day in December feel like Christmas.

1. For a big family splurge

If all of December is a raucous party in your house, you need the Best of Harry & David Advent Calendar. There’s so much here, it takes two separate boxes to contain it all.

With seven-and-a-half pounds of holiday goodness, from cookies and baklava to trail mix and popcorn, you’ll never be short on snacks throughout the entire month. Plus, there are savory treats to accompany festive cheese boards or a quiet glass of wine once the gift shopping is complete.

If you’re looking for something a little smaller, Harry & David also offers a simple 24-door Chocolate Advent Calendar, which comes in a pack of two—one for you and one to share.

$200 at Harry & David

$40 at Harry & David

2. For the sweet-loving family of four

Sharing may be a hallmark of the season, but when it comes to the treat in the Advent calendar, how do you decide who gets it? This adorable gingerbread house solves that problem with four pieces of candy behind each door.

24 different types of candy hide inside the Sugarfina Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar. With fun shapes and colors and a range of flavors that include cookies and cream, raspberry Eiffel Towers, and lemon shortbread cookies, there’s something to please any sweet tooth—and no one has to share.

$45 at Sugarfina

3. For the coffee drinker

If you need an extra pick-me-up to get through those last weeks of holiday prep, Bean Box has you covered. The 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar will entice you out of bed with its adorable storybook presentation and the promise of a different limited-edition holiday blend to brew each day.

This holiday collection is curated from specialty coffee roasters across the country, and includes tasting notes and brewing instructions. You can choose between whole beans or freshly ground, and each selection comes pre-measured to make one full pot of coffee.

Bean Box also offers specially curated coffee subscriptions, which make a great gift for that hard-to-shop-for coffee lover on your list.

$64 at Bean Box

4. For the tea drinker

The holidays are a great time for sipping cozy beverages—by the fire, if you have one available. From pumpkin spice to peppermint bark, and of course, comfort and joy—The Republic of Tea offers seasonal blends in caffeinated and herbal varieties.

The 12 Days of Sipping tea gift set brings 12 favorite holiday tea blends that will inspire your cozy sipping sessions and warm your mornings or evenings leading up to Christmas.

$20 at The Republic of Tea

5. For the wine drinker

The company known for their mini bottles always curates an extra-special holiday collection for their Advent calendar, and you can still get the 2022 edition. Twenty-four mini bottles offer premium wines sourced from California, Spain, Sicily and beyond.

Inside of their fun and festive box, you’ll find reds, whites and everything in between. Plus, In Good Taste just launched their Black Friday sale and that includes the Advent calendar, so grab it before it sells out.

$125 at In Good Taste

6. For the sparkling wine drinker

Get the party started early in the month with this Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar. Twelve mini bottles of bubbly, 187ml each, wait behind festive numbers to make your holidays pop.

Sparkling wines from top vineyards like Chandon and Ruffino speak to the quality inside. Varietals, including brut, prosecco, rosé and cuvée, will keep you entertained as you explore each offering. Whether you use it to count down to Christmas to New Year’s is totally up to you.

$119 from Give Them Beer

7. For the craft beer drinker

Twelve of the top rated craft beers of the year will help you count down the nights till the Yule. Festive packaging and a curated selection of craft beers bring holiday cheer to the season.

Order the 2022 Beer Advent Calendar for yourself or send one to a beer-loving friend. The box is filled with a variety of beer styles including IPAs, stouts and ales from microbreweries across the country. Any beer connoisseur will enjoy discovering a new microbrew to love.

$79 at Give Them Beer

8.For the Dolly fan

Is there anything sweeter than Dolly Parton's face in a Christmas wreath? Maybe only the candy behind it. This Advent calendar is full of Dolly-approved candies—everything from gummies and peppermints to chocolates and caramels. Unwrap a little bit of Dolly sweetness all season.

$40 at Williams Sonoma

9. For the popcorn party lover

There’s nothing better than an endless variety of popping options for a true popcorn lover, but this isn’t your average treat-a-day Advent calendar. This unique calendar states, “Over the course of 24 days, follow the poem on the back and collect all the elements to create a popcorn party you can enjoy on Christmas Eve.”

Go far beyond the standard butter-salt combo and explore sweet and savory topping options on a variety of unique types of kernels. Have you ever had French toast or creamy ranch popcorn? Now’s your chance to find your new favorite with premium popping corn and seasonings from Wabash Valley Farms.

$45 at Williams Sonoma

10. For the Francophile

Whether you want a small bite of decadent chocolate or a variety of sweet-treat surprises, these French-crafted Advent calendars will suit your taste.

Mr. Chocolate, Jaque Torres, delivers his annual supply of 24 handcrafted and festively decorated Belgian milk chocolates directly to your door. If you live near a Ladurée location you can pick up their Céleste Advent calendar, full of French candies, jams, chocolates and more.

Bonne Maman, the French jam company, offers a sweet collection of mini spreads and honey in their 24-jar Advent calendar. Filled with 24 varieties of preserves, jellies and honey all made using traditional French recipes, this limited-edition collection is a fun way to start each day leading to Christmas.

World Market also offers a wide variety of internationally inspired food and candy Advent calendars you can ship anywhere.

$22 at Jacques Torres Chocolate

$40 at World Market

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Advent calendars you can eat and drink this holiday season

