10 chic and affordable Nordstrom home finds to give your living space a spring refresh

When it comes to finding essentials to make an apartment or house feel like home, adding fun items like cozy throws and silk pillowcases is the easiest way to instantly upgrade your space. Spring, of course, is the best time to do this.

Whether you're looking for kitchen essentials, home decor or bathroom must-haves to re-do your space this year, Nordstrom has a ton of amazing home goods to look through. Oh, and some of the best and most popular home items are actually on sale right now, so there's really no excuse to not invest in both the essentials and non-essentials that you've been eyeing.

Sometimes it's the littlest things that'll brighten your day in your home. Below we've rounded up our favorite little luxuries to shop from the Nordstrom home section.

No home refresh is complete without a good night's sleep, and no good night's sleep can happen without a plush, cooling pillow.

Obviously, you need a luxe pillowcase to go with your new pillow. This silk pillowcase from Casper comes with a sleep mask so it's clearly the way to go.

FYI: There are only a few left in stock and a bunch of shoppers are currently viewing the product page. Nordstrom also has a bunch of other stellar silk pillowcases for sale, including this one from Blissy and this one from slip.

Instagrammable and inexpensive glassware is always a must.

Not every viral item lives up to its hype, but the Barefoot Dreams throw blanket does. Just like the title says, it is the coziest and chicest item you could ever buy for your living room.

If you close your eyes, you can feel the buttery softness of these classic sateen sheets.

This adorably fun candle is the same shade as Pantone's 2022 Colo of the Year, Very Peri.

Earthy neutrals are majorly trending right now. This dish set is the easiest way to lean into the natural aesthetic.

A premium copper and stainless steel cookware set that is pretty enough to be left out on the stovetop? Sounds like a decor win.

I'm so happy that the velvet accent pillow trend is here to stay.

There's no easier way to make your home feel more sophisticated than gold flatware. These guys are handcrafted in Italy — yes, you should bring up that subtle flex every time you host a dinner party with them.

