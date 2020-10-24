There are 10 days until Election Day. Here's what you need to know

One of Fulton County's two mobile voting stations sits in the parking lot of Morningside Baptist Church on Monday morning, Oct. 12, 2020 for the first day of early voting. Election officials are increasingly worried about voter intimidation on Election Day. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

With just 10 days left until Election Day, more than 50 million registered voters have cast their ballots nationwide. Early voting has vastly expanded this year due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing registered voters in all 50 states to cast their ballots both in-person and by mail. Some states are also allowing voters to vote online.

Although mail-in voting has gained popularity among voters this year, some voters are still taking advantage of in-person voting, with a record-breaking number showing up on the first day of early voting in states like Florida – where more than 366,000 people cast their votes on the first day, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

Nationally, voter turnout has reached approximately 30 percent of the 138.8 million people who voted in 2016. For the first time in election history, more people are expected to vote early than on Election Day.

Speaking of Early Voting

Early voting begins today for registered voters in New York and runs until Nov. 1. For prospective voters in Massachusetts, though, today is the last day to register to vote online, by mail and in-person. Registration by mail must be postmarked by Oct. 24.

Oct. 24 also marks national Vote Early Day. Similar to other themed days, such as National Voter Registration Day or National Day of Giving, Vote Early Day is meant to encourage Americans to, of course, vote early. But the effort also seeks to help people, particularly young voters, stay educated on what their state’s laws are related to early voting.

Not sure if you're registered to vote? Check your status at vote.usatoday.com. It takes less than two minutes.

Today in #Election2020:

•There are 10 days until Election Day

•New York starts early voting

•It's the last day to register to vote in Massachusetts

•It's #VoteEarlyDay https://t.co/7YJPT7uR2G pic.twitter.com/JrvQPm3g5v







— USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) October 24, 2020

On the campaign trail

With just more than a week until Election Day, former vice president Joe Biden holds a 51-41 lead among likely voters against President Donald Trump in a new Quinnipiac University national poll released Thursday.

The two candidates are making stops in battleground states in the final days of the race. Biden is expected to travel to Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump took advantage of early voting while in Florida Saturday morning before taking off for a trio of campaign rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin. Trump cast his ballot at the West Palm Beach library near his private Mar-a-Lago club.

The last push of campaigning follows the final presidential debate that many analysts said Trump performed much better in, even if they question the impact it will have on a race that has remained largely frozen for weeks in the same place.

Both presidential campaigns and their supporters declared victory, even if voters have already made up their minds.

What else you need to know:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elections 2020: National Vote Early Day, Biden, Trump campaign