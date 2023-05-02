10 days of Mother's Day gifts: Spoil Mom with the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Mother’s Day Gift of the Day: lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Mother's Day is almost here so don't do what you do every year and wait until the last minute to buy Mom her gift. Why not give her something practical and stylish? The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is the perfect carry-all for any mom that's always on the move.

To help avoid any last-minute nonsense, we're showcasing new Mother's Day gifts from now until just before the holiday on Sunday, May 14 that your mom will adore. On day one, we recommended the aptly named All-Clad Mother of All Pans for its versatility and unbeatable value. Today, we're recommending a belt bag that will finally help your mom break up with her garish old fanny pack.

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is built for any mom that’s always on the go.

Moms everywhere are burdened with the responsibility of being prepared for surprises and emergencies. Clever mothers carry everything from band-aids to fruit gummies with them to bust out at any given second. To carry all these essentials, some moms opt for a massive purse that would make Mary Poppins blush while others stick to the old '80s standby: the fanny pack. The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag schools them both.

This charming bag is perfect for any mom that braves the wild alone or with her family. Its interior pocket has a one-liter capacity to carry everything from snacks to toiletries and everything in between. The outer pocket is perfectly sized to store more important essentials like keys, phones and wallets. Its easy-to-use buckle makes is adjustable so mom can strap it across her body or waist. It's even water repellant in case of sudden changes in weather or accidents.

Like any great storage solution, it's available in 17 colors and designs including true navy, twilight rose and the delightfully retro hyper dye. The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is a perfect Mother's Day gift, and luckily for your wallet it's also fairly affordable.

$38 at lululemon

