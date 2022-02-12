10 Crosby Derek Lam RTW Fall 2022

Using Charlotte Rampling as muse — think British elegance with the ease of French glamour — fall sees 10 Crosby Derek Lam lean into its core silhouettes, updating their customers’ wardrobes and a significant expansion with ideas in denim pieces. Rampling has the gift of making simple pieces, like a chambray shirt, look effortlessly chic, an idea 10 Crosby has been focused on since it began.

The look: A modern take on Rampling, with all the design tweaks 10 Crosby Derek Lam is known for, like convertibility and new ideas on proportion, prints and suiting.

More from WWD

Quote of note: “Versatility is always important with our customer,” vice president of design Shawn Reddy explained. “She appreciates things she can wear a few different ways or is pre-styled.”

Key Pieces: An Inky blue pinstrip shirtdress, denim jacket, dresses and blazers, a trench cape combo, updates on their signature pant offering, floral print prairie dress with peasant sleeves.

Takeaway: Who wouldn’t want to dress like a style icon like Rampling?

Launch Gallery: Derek Lam 10 Crosby Fall 2022

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.