The 10 craziest stats from the Miami Dolphins’ wild, come-from-behind win in Baltimore

David Wilson
·2 min read
David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Miami Dolphinsstunning 42-38, come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday was one for the record books.

The Dolphins’ two top wide receivers put together dueling stat lines unlike any other in NFL history. Their quarterback put together a performance to match legends like Dan Marino. The comeback itself was rare, storming back from 21 down in the fourth quarter for the first time in more than a decade.

These 10 stats help sum up just how crazy Miami’s win at M&T Bank Stadium was:

  1. The Dolphins’ 21-point, fourth-quarter comeback was the first in the NFL in 12 years. Since 2010, teams had lost 711 in a row while trailing by 21 in the fourth quarter before Miami (2-0) rallied past the Ravens (1-1) in Baltimore.

  2. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle became the first pair of teammates ever to each have at least 10 catches, 150 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in the same game. Hill had 11 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns, and Waddle had 11 grabs for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

  3. Hill and Waddle are also the first pair of Dolphins to have 150 yards in the same game since 1986, when former wide receivers Mark Clayton and Mark Duper did it.

  4. Hill joins Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice as the only players in the Super Bowl era with four games of 10-plus catches, 150-plus receiving yards and two-plus receiving touchdowns.

  5. Tua Tagovailoa joined Marino as the only Dolphins to ever throw for at least 400 yards and five touchdowns in a single game. The quarterback finished 36 of 50 for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

  6. Tagovailoa is now the sixth active player to throw for six touchdowns in a single game, joining Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles.

  7. Tagovailoa is also the second youngest player since 1950 to throw for 450 yards and six touchdowns in a single game, behind only Mahomes.

  8. His six touchdowns were the most in a single game since Mahomes in 2018, too.

  9. For the second straight week, Tagovailoa led Miami to a win against Super Bowl-winning coach and he has now won 8 of 9 in his career against championship-winning coaches. It’s the best record in NFL history for a quarterback who has started least six games against such coaches.

  10. Tagovailoa connected on three deep-pass touchdowns, which are defined by NFL’s Next Gen Stats as touchdown passes traveling at least 20 yards in the air. The 24-year-old had three in his entire career before this weekend.

