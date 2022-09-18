The 10 craziest stats from the Miami Dolphins’ wild, come-from-behind win in Baltimore

The Miami Dolphins’ stunning 42-38, come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday was one for the record books.

The Dolphins’ two top wide receivers put together dueling stat lines unlike any other in NFL history. Their quarterback put together a performance to match legends like Dan Marino. The comeback itself was rare, storming back from 21 down in the fourth quarter for the first time in more than a decade.

These 10 stats help sum up just how crazy Miami’s win at M&T Bank Stadium was: