The 10 craziest Nicolas Cage performances, definitively ranked (including Dracula in 'Renfield')

He’s got an Oscar and was one of the biggest Hollywood stars of the 1990s. What we love most about Nicolas Cage, though, is when he goes "full Cage" – which means completely and wonderfully bonkers.

And we’re not talking about a “stealing the Declaration of Independence” kind of crazy, either. No, these are the kind of unhinged, curse-laden performances that spawn NSFW YouTube roundups, fun GIFs and viral memes.

His newest project falls in line with what he does best: Cage inherits a fang-tastic role as Count Dracula in the new horror comedy "Renfield."

In honor of his new flick, let’s get in the cage with Cage: Here are the 59-year-old actor’s craziest performances, ranked.

10. 'Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance' (2012)

Cage’s second go-round as the flaming-skull superhero lets the actor unleash a lot of rage as he transforms into a vigilante phantom. Fun fact: He’s actually a little scarier when he’s just ol’ Johnny Blaze cackling madly than racing on a cycle from hell.

9. 'Raising Arizona' (1987)

With wild hair and impressive mutton chops, Cage’s baby-robbing oddball is just one of many goofy aspects of the Coen brothers’ crime comedy. Cage steals the show in quite a few scenes, including one involving cops, dogs and high jinks in an epic diaper heist.

8. 'Renfield' (2023)

Renfield (Nicholas Hoult, right) works for Dracula (Nicolas Cage), the worst boss ever, in the horror comedy "Renfield."

It's not his first vampire, it (hopefully) won't be his last, but you don't get more iconic than Cage playing the Prince of Darkness – especially as a gaslighting narcissist who's a serious pain in the neck to have as a superior.

7. 'Wild at Heart' (1990)

Laura Dern starred as Ripley, with her out-of-control lover Sailor in David Lynch's 1990 drama "Wild At Heart."

"Twin Peaks" guru David Lynch is responsible for this piece of Southern-fried pulp, with Cage and Laura Dern as a pair of reckless youngsters on the run. All you need to know: Cage’s Elvis-styled Sailor Ripley beats a guy to death – in the first scene.

6. 'Willy's Wonderland' (2021)

The Janitor (Nicolas Cage) battles a giant singing weasel and other evil animatronic robots in "Willy's Wonderland."

Cage's silent role is more stoic action hero than wacky goofball, as his taciturn good guy is suckered into cleaning a shut-down family restaurant and mops the floor with a bunch of demonic Chuck E. Cheese wannabes. Then again, when he's not whooping evil mascot posterior, he's a soda-swilling, dancing pinball wizard.

5. 'Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans' (2009)

Cage’s drug-addicted cop in post-Katrina N'awlins investigates the murder of Senegalese immigrants while trying to square gambling debts. But he also makes time to wonder if fish dream and gets so high off a crack pipe he sees a soul breakdance.

4. 'The Wicker Man' (2006)

Nicholas Cage (with Molly Parker) stars as a cop investigating a bizarre island cult in "The Wicker Man."

This horror redo features the Cage-y one playing a cop investigating a pagan cult community. Ever wanted to see him don a bear suit and punch a lady? There’s that scene, or the infamous one where he screams, “Not the bees!” as he's mauled by stinging pests.

3. 'Vampire’s Kiss' (1989)

The dark comedy doubles as an exercise in madness, with Cage’s yuppie literary agent losing his mind after getting bit by a vampire and becoming convinced he’s about to turn into one himself. When it doesn’t happen, he dons plastic Dracula teeth and runs through the streets screaming, “I’m a vampire!”

2. 'Mandy' (2018)

Red (Nicolas Cage) prepares for war by forging a destructive ax in the fantasy thriller "Mandy."

Even at this point in his career, Cage's still got it. In the blood-soaked heavy-metal fantasy, he plays a lumberjack on a path of drug-fueled vengeance, complete with emotional breakdowns and a destructive battle ax that wouldn't feel out of place in Middle-earth. The fact that "Mandy" totally rules as a flick is mainly because of Cage's fantastically gonzo performance.

1. 'Face/Off' (1997)

As supervillain Castor Troy, Cage dresses like a priest, dances flamboyantly, gropes a teenage girl and sings the "Hallelujah" chorus (from Handel's "Messiah") all before the opening credits finish. The no-guilt, all-pleasure action flick with switching faces and identities lets Cage go all-in with kooky glory.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: