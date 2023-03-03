13 top-rated recliners under $500 to really kick back and relax in

Kick up your feet and really unwind in these budget-friendly recliners.

Sinking into a comfy chair for a nap at the end of a long work day is the reward we all deserve, and there's nothing better than kicking back in a recliner chair. We found a slew of top-rated recliner deals under $500 to fit all sorts of styles, from mid-century modern and minimalist to floral-adorned and maximalist.

Recliners are more than just the classic La-Z-Boy that puts comfort over fashion. These chairs come in a variety of styles with features such as massage modes, power-lift capabilities and even swivel options. From gliders to pushbacks to power recliners, you'll find a chair here for everyone to enjoy—at a price that won't break the bank.

1. Christopher Knight mid-century modern recliner

The tufted-button back and slim wooden legs offer minimalist style through mixed materials.

This Christopher Knight recliner offers a mid-century modern flair that looks like its been lifted straight out of the 1960s. The design incorporates beautiful mixed materials like a tufted-button back and tapered wooden legs. Plus, it's available in a variety of bright and neutral color options to fit your home's style.

$279 at Amazon

2. GDF Studios Westeros Wingback recliner chair

Covered in a delightful floral pattern, these chairs are as pretty as they are comfy.

We’ve all seen Grandpa taking a post-holiday dinner snooze in the big wingback chair in the living room. If only the ornate wingbacks in your family’s home were also recliners, like this GDFStudio option. Covered in a delightful floral pattern, this chair has stunning upholstery and Amazon reviewers commend its attractive design and easy assembly.

$264 at Amazon

3. Smax gaming recliner chair

Smax gaming recliner chair is perfect for any game room or office.

For many gamers, full immersion is the name of the game. This SMAX swivel recliner is built for both console and PC players to provide maximum comfort even during all-night gaming sessions. Its swivel base allows for easier movement and the chair itself reclines up to 135°, allowing you to customize it to your comfort. Other standout features include a cup holder and a foot rest. For a limited time, you can save an additional $80 by applying the on-page coupon.

$380 at Amazon

4. Flash furniture recliner chair with ottoman

This Eames-like recliner comes with a matching ottoman that you can use whether you’re reclined or not.

The Eames-like chair is the gold-standard lounge chair, and this recliner borrows from that classic design. On the side of this chair is a small lever that allows you to push it back into a reclined position. In lieu of a built-in footrest, the recliner comes with a matching ottoman. This set is available in faux leather in four neutral colors, including a creamy white for a bright, minimalist look.

$480 at Amazon

5. Homall recliner chair

Made from faux leather, this chair has soft padding that is easy to relax into.

Based on its 4.3-star rating from more than 14,000 reviews on Amazon, this faux leather chair is a true fan favorite and one seriously affordable deal. It reclines back anywhere from 90° to 180° to keep you upright while watching TV or leaned all the way back when it’s time to doze. It comes in five colors, including this classic black.

$150 (Save $50) at Amazon

6. Canmov electric power recliner chair

For home theaters and weekend lounging the Canmov electric power recliner chair is a great and affordable pick.

This oversized recliner is great for home theaters—or replicating the experience of going out to the movies. It contains two cup holders, hidden arm storage for magazines, remotes, gamepads and even two USB ports to charge your devices. The Canmov electric power recliner chair is ideal for those that hate getting up once they're cozy, and you can also save an additional $70 by applying the on-page coupon.

$369 (Save $70) at Amazon

7. Esright power-lift chair electric recliner

Not only does this chair recline but it features some amazing massage options.

Easy to maneuver, this power-lift recliner is adjusted using a button on the side of the chair. What's more, it includes four massage settings and five massage modes. You can adjust these, as well as vibration intensity, with an included remote control. This soft brown recliner is a true luxury, as it includes two cup holders, USB outlets and side pockets. And with its 21.25-inch wide seat and weight accommodation of 330 pounds, it suits a variety of users.

$413 at Amazon

8. Andover Mills Leni manual recliner

This comfy recliner comes in over 30 color options so you can find one perfect for your space.

You can’t go wrong with a simple, cozy recliner like this one from Andover Mills that's a pushback with no automated controls. Over 18,000 Wayfair reviewers agree, giving this chair a 4.5-star rating. Reviewers say it's easy to put together and looks great in any room. It comes in more than 30 colors and fabrics, from soft chenille to sophisticated prints.

$327 (Save $67) at Wayfair

9. Magic Union power-lift massage recliner

The chair relaxes back to 140° to keep you supported yet leisurely.

With its easy-to-clean faux leather, this chair has everything you need. The Magic Union power lift massage chair relaxes back to 140° to keep you supported yet leisurely while offering heat and massage features. Finally, it comes with cup holders and USB ports so you can keep your drinks and devices within reach and fully charged.

$390 (Save $100) at Amazon

10. Lark Manor Hamann manual recliner

This recliner brings in a bold print for some maximalist design.

If you’re a maximalist about design but passionate about comfort, you’ll enjoy this easy-to-use manual recliner that's available in eight vibrant prints. The kick-back design and squishy cushioning make it easy to lean back and relax.

$470 (Save $124) at Wayfair

11. U-Max Lift recliner power-lift chair

This chair has all of the bells and whistles of some fancier chairs at a reasonable price.

This chair has all of the bells and whistles of some fancier chairs at a more reasonable price. With dark brown faux leather it can seamlessly blend into any decor, and the power-lift mechanism can take you from a relaxing recline to fully upright with just the press of a button. For those with sore muscles, this chair is a true luxury as it can heat up, while also offering a variety of massage options.

$400 at Amazon

12. Mac & Milo Abingdon swivel reclining glider

This recliner not only reclines but glides and swivels, too.

Though specifically designed for families looking to bring in a fantastic glider for their nursery, this swivel recliner chair is versatile for any space. In addition to offering easy gliding, it reclines back with an "easy-pull reclining mechanism" tucked between the seat and armrest. Plus, the seat swivels, making it a flexible seating option without having to move it from its spot in the room.

$300 (Save $699) at Wayfair

13. Lark Manor Ruthie Manual Club Recliner

With this sweet recliner, you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort.

If you stick to a strict mid-century aesthetic, you can still enjoy the comforts of a recliner with this faux leather club chair, which embraces clean lines and a button-back style. It comes in 12 color options, from a warm brown faux-leather to vibrant chartreuse—the latter guaranteeing its place as a statement piece in your home.

$240 (Save $67) at Wayfair

